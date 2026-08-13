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Between Ronaldo's readiness and the Al-Aqidi mystery: Postecoglou springs surprises ahead of the Al-Fateh clash

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
N. Al-Aqidi
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

What did the Australian coach say?

Al-Nassr begin their Roshn Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Fateh next Saturday evening. It's an opener through which "Al-Alami" hope to send an early message about their ability to compete strongly for titles this season.

Two issues dominate the talk among Al-Nassr's fans hours before the anticipated encounter: the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo and the future of the goalkeeping position. Just how ready is the Portuguese star? And what happens to the duo of Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Bento, both fighting to keep their place in the squad?

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    Postecoglou settles Ronaldo's situation

    Ange Postecoglou has no doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr's head coach confirmed his captain is fit and available for the next match, with nothing standing in the way of his involvement. "Ronaldo is always ready," he told the press conference, a clear message to Al-Alami's fans before the clash with Al-Fateh.

    Questions over the future of several squad members, the goalkeepers chief among them, prompted the Australian to address the competition within his ranks. His focus, he insisted, is the group he has right now.

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    "My role is to deal with the players currently here, and they are all present in the team," Postecoglou said. "The competition between them is good, and everyone is putting in good performances." The message was plain. Every starting spot remains up for grabs, and the coaching staff view no player as being outside their plans.

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    Al-Nassr and the search for a strong start

    On whether Al-Nassr are ready to fight for silverware, Postecoglou pointed to the hurdles his side had already cleared in pre-season. He insisted they must deal with those problems and prepare properly, not reach for excuses before a ball has been kicked.

    "When we spoke about the challenges, we were aware that there were different circumstances and challenges, but whatever the circumstances, we have to deal with them and prepare well," the coach said, making clear his priority is to have the team ready to compete whatever the obstacles.

    Guarantees to the Al-Nassr faithful were not on offer. Postecoglou stopped short of promising trophies in his debut season, yet he left no doubt that winning drives everything he does. "Of course, I do not promise anything, and I have always achieved something in my first season," he said. "The matter is simply that wherever I go, I love to achieve success."

  • Postecoglou's philosophy: winning first

    Al-Nassr's head coach revealed that his staff and players had put in a huge effort recently to get the team into the best possible shape before official competitions get under way, despite the challenges they ran into during pre-season.

    Read also: Al-Farraj drops a bombshell: how much will Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia earn from Jaissle's departure?

    "Certainly, we had some challenges, but through the efforts of the players and the coaching staff we managed to prepare the team well," he explained. The work went beyond fixing the negatives. It stretched to building a style of play that helps the team hit its targets.

    Postecoglou wrapped up with a clear statement of his footballing philosophy. "I like the kind of play that leads us to achieving victory," he said. Al-Nassr's fans are now waiting to see that vision come to life on the pitch against Al-Fateh, with plenty of anticipation for the team's first official outing under the Australian.

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