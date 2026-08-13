Al-Nassr begin their Roshn Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Fateh next Saturday evening. It's an opener through which "Al-Alami" hope to send an early message about their ability to compete strongly for titles this season.
Two issues dominate the talk among Al-Nassr's fans hours before the anticipated encounter: the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo and the future of the goalkeeping position. Just how ready is the Portuguese star? And what happens to the duo of Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Bento, both fighting to keep their place in the squad?