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Magdy Obaid

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Between Mourinho's ugly win and Liverpool's stumble: an illogical European opening

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Round of madness: United fall, and a Barcelona five-goal haul

The new European season of 2026-2027 got under way at the end of last week, football making up for summer's silence with a resounding clamour across every pitch. 

This was no ordinary opening round. It was an early statement that upheaval will define the campaign: new managers on historic benches, giant names departing, fresh tactical ideas tested for the first time under the pressure of three points.

The new Liverpool looked fragile at the fortress of St James' Park. Jose Mourinho snatched an ugly win on his first return to the Bernabeu after 13 years away. Manchester City came back from the dead, and Michael Carrick suffered a disastrous start with Manchester United. Here is an in-depth read summarising what happened in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


  • Liverpool's new era: a long, hard road ahead for Arraola

    You cannot judge an entire project on a single match, but what Liverpool produced against Newcastle United on Sunday rang an early alarm bell. 

    Andoni Iraola's team looked fragile and disjointed. They bore no resemblance whatsoever to the identity of the manager we came to know at Bournemouth. 

    Harmony, intensity and relentless boldness defined Iraola's previous sides almost automatically. Those qualities were entirely absent from Liverpool's players.

    The problem runs deeper than mere bad luck at a difficult ground like St James' Park. Names as big as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak turned in below-par performances and looked unsuited to the ideas of the Spanish manager. 

    With Hugo Ekitike out until the new year, Iraola finds himself forced to adapt his approach to tools that do not fit his philosophy. That dilemma will take a long time to resolve.

    The point Liverpool took back to Anfield should not fool anyone. They survived defeat thanks to a naive error from Lewis Hall that conceded a penalty in stoppage time, which Dominik Szoboszlai converted, and the recklessness of Yoane Wissa, who squandered two clear chances. 

    Iraola cited statistics such as 36 touches inside the penalty area. His body language after the match told a different story. He was not at all satisfied with the performance.

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  • The two Manchester clubs: two sides of the same coin in the north

    In England, the two Manchester clubs experienced two completely contrasting days. Manchester City, masters of a crisis, found themselves trailing at home to Bournemouth. As usual, they refused to surrender, scoring twice in the final five minutes to turn the tables and win 2-1. 

    Don't let the win deceive you. City looked shaky at the back, the Marc Guehi trick in midfield won't work every week, and Erling Haaland was well below his best.

    Over at Old Trafford, the picture could hardly have been more different. Michael Carrick's era as permanent Manchester United manager began with a humiliating 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City. 

    Carrick spoke positively after the match, but the problems were plain to see. His chosen 4-2-3-1 needs midfielders who cover spaces quickly, and neither Youri Tielemans nor Andre Santos offers that, leaving the team torn apart on the counter-attack.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

    Leaning on Matheus Cunha up front rather than building the attack around Benjamin Sesko raises further question marks, as does a clear weakness in dealing with set pieces. 

    With the Champions League matches coming up, Carrick will have less time to work. Signing Carlos Baleba alone won't solve that.

  • Real Madrid Mourinho: an ugly victory with the tall man's weapon

    José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid after 13 years wasn't dreamy or enjoyable. It was realistic and ugly, just the way the Portuguese likes it. A hard-fought 2-1 win over Espanyol in their La Liga opener, but a win that reveals a great deal about the new Madrid: a physically giant side built around the likes of Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konaté and Jude Bellingham.

    Mourinho applied a fixed law of football. When you want to win, look for the tall man. That is exactly what he did, bringing on Carlos Espí, who arrived this summer for 25 million euros, with his height of 193cm, 11 minutes before the end to snatch the winning goal. 

    The goal was no mere header. It showed a nimble foot and great balance, confirming that the Espí deal, despite him being the least talented in attack, may be the most important. He gives the team what no one else can: size.

    Real looked talented but short of harmony, which is only natural for a team that hasn't trained together long. The defending on Àlex Calatrava's goal was poor in a way that will certainly anger Mourinho, and Vinícius and Mbappé appeared then disappeared, which is their nature as Mourinho knows well. 

    Then there is the midfield. Bernardo Silva and Valverde cannot fulfil the true role of Tchouaméni, which leaves the big questions unanswered. How will Diomandé blend in with the attacking trio? And where is the place for Arda Güler?

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  • Barcelona in cruise control: a five-goal haul with no striker and no stars

    Real Madrid may have laboured to their win, but Barcelona brushed their guests Elche aside with a clean five goals. The victory once again confirmed the genius of Hansi Flick, who is chasing his third title in three years. 

    The astonishing part? He did it with a rotated line-up missing Pedri, Rodri, Koundé, Cubarsí and Dani Olmo.

    Flick found his answer in verticality and tactical flexibility. Raphinha dropped deep in front of Fermín López, while Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal made constant runs towards goal. 

    Marc Bernal and Gavi formed a youthful pairing in midfield. Barcelona proved they can do without a traditional striker when they have a player as dynamic as Raphinha, who looked hungry after missing out on the World Cup.

    You cannot ignore that dominance, even against modest opposition like Elche. It sends a clear message: Barcelona possess a system that goes beyond names, and Flick can find solutions smoothly whatever the absences.

  • Inter and Milan: the giants strike hard

    Inter Milan opened the season in style, thrashing Monza 4-1. The star of the show was 21-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito, who scored with an elegant back-heel and laid on an assist. 

    Powerful and fierce, Esposito looks ready to slot into an attacking quartet alongside Lautaro, Thuram and Bonny under Cristian Chivu. Akanji and Bastoni, though, showed some defensive rustiness.

    Over at Milan, new coach Ruben Amorim showed real courage by throwing 19-year-old attacking midfielder Alfadjo Cissé into the clash with Torino. The teenager repaid him with a goal and boundless energy in a 2-1 win. 

    That decision confirms Amorim is marching to his own beat, even as Rafael Leao's isolation drags on while he hunts for a new club.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums


  • Paris rescued by Torres, and Bayern with the Swiss weapon

    In France, Ferran Torres, a 55 million euro arrival, rescued Paris Saint-Germain from the Rennes trap. A slow first half left them two goals down, and Luis Enrique rolled the dice, hauling off Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé for Gonçalo Ramos and Torres. The Spaniard answered with a genuine striker's header and a perfectly timed run to level it at 2-2.

    Over in Germany, the "Swiss Army knife" Nathaniel Brown drove Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup. 

    Having filled in at left-back and right-back, Brown now operated as a number 10 in place of the injured Jamal Musiala. He opened the scoring and shone remarkably. 

    Forget classifying players by their positions alone. Bayern, driven by the unstoppable Michael Olise, dominated the first half and deserved more than two goals.

  • Tottenham collapse: Chelsea's crisis returns

    Tottenham suffered a heavy blow, losing 3-0 to Roberto De Zerbi's side. The Spurs manager was candid after the match: "We are not ready and we lack spirit." 

    Bergvall, Gallagher and Tonali overran the Spurs midfield. With a long injury list and deals for the likes of Savinho and Marmoush still hanging in the balance, De Zerbi needs to raise the level several notches before it is too late.

    The defensive crisis Chelsea have endured since last season rumbles on. The Blues conceded twice against Fulham in their opening match of the new 2026-2027 Premier League season, winning 3-2 on Monday evening.

    Statistics from the Squawka network tell the story: "Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet for the 17th consecutive match in the Premier League." It is a negative run that lays bare the team's struggles at the back.