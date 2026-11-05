Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn't just enjoy ordinary international careers with Portugal and Argentina. Theirs were stories stretched across years, packed with joy, heartbreak and historic moments.

The irony? Two stars who shared the throne of world football for years chose completely different paths when the moment of their international farewell arrived.

Ronaldo announced his decision to end his international career on 5 November, posting a video clip to his official accounts. The move stunned Portugal's supporters and the veteran's fans. He had chosen to bring his journey with his country to a close away from the pitch and the public celebrations.

Messi's farewell told a different story. On 6 October, surrounded by his family and Argentina's supporters, he said goodbye before thousands who gathered to salute him. The scene brimmed with emotion and gratitude for the man who restored his country to the summit of world football. Barely a month separated the two dates, yet the manner of each farewell could hardly have been further apart.