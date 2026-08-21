Between conspiracy and betrayal: who demolished Al-Ahly's empire and stole the joy of its fans?

Al-Ahli were living through one of the finest periods in their modern history. A team that had recovered its standing. Fans who had returned to the stands dreaming of writing more history, a coach who had built a stable technical project, and stars who had become part of the team's identity. But reaching the summit raised a difficult question: why does Al-Ahli seem to be tearing down what it built itself?

In a short space of time, the club lost several of the most important pillars of its project. Riyad Mahrez departed after three seasons as one of the team's most important players. Franck Kessié followed once his contract ended, while the biggest shock came when Matthias Jaissle left before the start of the new season for Newcastle United.

These were not passing figures. All three contributed to Al-Ahli's crowning in the AFC Champions League Elite across the past two editions, alongside the Saudi Super Cup.

Read also.. Waleed Al-Farraj opens fire: I don't know the reason for Benzema's presence!



For Al-Ahli's fans, something incomprehensible was happening inside the club. How could a team that had built a squad to lead it to continental dominance twice in a row enter a new phase by losing its most prominent pillars instead of reinforcing them? Is this merely a set of sporting and financial decisions with their own reasons, or is Al-Ahli paying the price for an administrative flaw bigger than the departure of a single player or coach?