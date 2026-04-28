Better than Ronwen Williams? Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen backed to become 'Bafana Bafana's No.1' for 2026 FIFA World Cup

While calls for Brandon Petersen’s inclusion in the South Africa national soccer team squad have been steadily growing, Hugo Broos recently confirmed that the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was firmly in his plans for the recent friendlies against the Panama national football team.

However, his commanding display in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates has only strengthened the case for a Bafana Bafana recall.

His assured presence between the posts has also earned the admiration of Buccaneers legend Innocent Mayoyo.



