Better than Ronwen Williams? Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen backed to become 'Bafana Bafana's No.1' for 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Derby heroics spark World Cup debate
While calls for Brandon Petersen’s inclusion in the South Africa national soccer team squad have been steadily growing, Hugo Broos recently confirmed that the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was firmly in his plans for the recent friendlies against the Panama national football team.
However, his commanding display in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates has only strengthened the case for a Bafana Bafana recall.
His assured presence between the posts has also earned the admiration of Buccaneers legend Innocent Mayoyo.
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Mayoyo calls for bold Bafana changes
"Brandon Petersen, he must go straight to the World Cup," Mayoyo told KickOff.
"He deserves a place in the World Cup squad, Brandon, remember, as a country we've been encouraging players to pick up their socks to make it into the World Cup squad, and Brandon has done exactly that."
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Bafana's first choice?
The former Bucs star went as far as suggesting that even Ronwen Williams’ status as the fixed number one should be under scrutiny.
"The Sunday's performance alone, if it was possible, Brandon Petersen should even be Bafana Bafana's number 1. That is, if the players are selected based on form," Mayoyo added, emphasising that the selection panel must reward consistency and current momentum.
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Pressure on Broos to notice form
Mayoyo was vocal about the need for the Bafana technical team to keep their eyes on the local league's top performers. He suggested that overlooking Petersen now would be a sign of bias against a player who has proven himself against the best the PSL has to offer.
"Now that he has passed the test, we must take him to the World Cup, otherwise we would be jealous of him," Mayoyo continued.
"Unless there was a moment where Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele fell asleep during Sunday's match at FNB Stadium and missed out on the miraculous saves Brandon Petersen was showing us on the day."