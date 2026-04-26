GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Parker's elevation from TS Galaxy assistant coach to the head coach role.
‘Bernard Parker reminds me of Vincent Kompany! Good luck, future Kaizer Chiefs coach; are you going to win the Nedbank Cup final? This is a setup for him to be chased by TS Galaxy’ - Fans
- Backpage
Will Parker win the Nedbank Cup final?
My question is, Mr Parker, are you gonna be able to win the Nedbank Cup final?🤣🤣🤣 Are you gonna bring TS Galaxy into the top 8? - Tiso Ngongoma
Set-up for Parker
This is a setup for Parker to be chased - Shabba David
- TS Galaxy
Chiefs will call Parker
Then, if he wins these games, he will be called to help Phefeni Boys - Smollido Mntuyedwa
- Backpage
An opportunity of a lifetime
I wish Bernard all the best. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for a young coach. Not a lot of coaches get an opportunity to play in any final, let alone a Nedbank Cup final -Sandile Ncedani
- Backpage
Parker going to Chiefs next year
That's great, next year he is going to coach Kaizer Chiefs - Donald Nonyane
Goodbye TS Galaxy
He's on the way too, to leave Ts Galaxy 😂🤣😅😆😁😁😄😃 - Blasco Wa Lekhosi
- Backpage
Beef with Sundowns
Remember, you're no longer playing because of Sundowns... we never forget!!! - Marvellous Nkaekae
- Getty Images Sport
Parker = Kompany
You remind me of Kompany. Good luck, my Kaizer Chiefs future coach ✌️ - Ltido Mde
- Al Ittihad
Young coach after Mokwena
Congratulations to him...young coach 👏 🙌...after Rhulani - Joe Luis Machava
- Backpagepix
Big mistake by Sukazi
Big mistake by Tim Sukazi. I can't fire a coach ahead of the Nedbank Cup final. They didn't learn anything from Chiefs' firing Gavin Hunt just before Caf Champions League finals - Nare Joe Maupye