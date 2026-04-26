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Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy
Khothatso Leballo

‘Bernard Parker reminds me of Vincent Kompany! Good luck, future Kaizer Chiefs coach; are you going to win the Nedbank Cup final? This is a setup for him to be chased by TS Galaxy’ - Fans

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B. Parker

The Rockets fired Adnan Beganovic last week as the team is edging closer to a major Cup final against Durban City. A former Amakhosi star takes charge, but on an interim basis, which is his first time being head coach of a Premier Soccer League.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Parker's elevation from TS Galaxy assistant coach to the head coach role.

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  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    Will Parker win the Nedbank Cup final?

    My question is, Mr Parker, are you gonna be able to win the Nedbank Cup final?🤣🤣🤣 Are you gonna bring TS Galaxy into the top 8? - Tiso Ngongoma

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  • Bernard Parker YT video

    Set-up for Parker

    This is a setup for Parker to be chased - Shabba David

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, April 2024.TS Galaxy

    Chiefs will call Parker

    Then, if he wins these games, he will be called to help Phefeni Boys - Smollido Mntuyedwa

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  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    An opportunity of a lifetime

    I wish Bernard all the best. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for a young coach. Not a lot of coaches get an opportunity to play in any final, let alone a Nedbank Cup final -Sandile Ncedani

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Parker going to Chiefs next year

    That's great, next year he is going to coach Kaizer Chiefs - Donald Nonyane

  • Seluleko Mahlambi, Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, October 2025

    Goodbye TS Galaxy

    He's on the way too, to leave Ts Galaxy 😂🤣😅😆😁😁😄😃 - Blasco Wa Lekhosi

  • Bernard Parker, TS GalaxyBackpage

    Beef with Sundowns

    Remember, you're no longer playing because of Sundowns... we never forget!!! - Marvellous Nkaekae

  • 1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Parker = Kompany

    You remind me of Kompany. Good luck, my Kaizer Chiefs future coach ✌️ - Ltido Mde

  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al-Ittihad, April 2026Al Ittihad

    Young coach after Mokwena

    Congratulations to him...young coach 👏 🙌...after Rhulani - Joe Luis Machava

  • Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy, January 2025Backpagepix

    Big mistake by Sukazi

    Big mistake by Tim Sukazi. I can't fire a coach ahead of the Nedbank Cup final. They didn't learn anything from Chiefs' firing Gavin Hunt just before Caf Champions League finals - Nare Joe Maupye