Bernard Parker concedes TS Galaxy were undone by recurring mistakes in the Nedbank Cup final defeat against Durban City - ‘You cannot fix things in football overnight'

In the aftermath of the final whistle at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, a pragmatic Bernard Parker was quick to identify where the game was lost.

Despite taking the lead, Galaxy were unable to preserve their advantage, succumbing to the same back-line frailties that have seen them go 11 matches without a victory across all competitions.

For Parker, who stepped in following the departure of Adnan Beganovic, the defeat was a painful reminder of the "leak" he has been trying to plug since taking the reins.

"We've conceded a lot, I think we've conceded in every game [in 2026] – even in the draw we had against Stellies, we conceded as well," Parker told reporters, according to SABC Sport.

"So, for me, coming in I had to make sure we deal with that leak, we dealt with that leak well in terms of being proactive and aggressive at the same time."

The former Bafana Bafana star highlighted that while progress had been made in training, internalising those defensive principles under the pressure of a major final remains a significant hurdle for his young squad.