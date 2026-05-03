TS Galaxy
Bernard Parker concedes TS Galaxy were undone by recurring mistakes in the Nedbank Cup final defeat against Durban City - ‘You cannot fix things in football overnight'
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The recurring defensive nightmare
In the aftermath of the final whistle at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, a pragmatic Bernard Parker was quick to identify where the game was lost.
Despite taking the lead, Galaxy were unable to preserve their advantage, succumbing to the same back-line frailties that have seen them go 11 matches without a victory across all competitions.
For Parker, who stepped in following the departure of Adnan Beganovic, the defeat was a painful reminder of the "leak" he has been trying to plug since taking the reins.
"We've conceded a lot, I think we've conceded in every game [in 2026] – even in the draw we had against Stellies, we conceded as well," Parker told reporters, according to SABC Sport.
"So, for me, coming in I had to make sure we deal with that leak, we dealt with that leak well in terms of being proactive and aggressive at the same time."
The former Bafana Bafana star highlighted that while progress had been made in training, internalising those defensive principles under the pressure of a major final remains a significant hurdle for his young squad.
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Chasing the elusive clean sheet
The Rockets had entered the showpiece event on the back of a rare 0-0 draw in their previous league outing, which Parker had hoped would serve as a foundation for their cup ambitions.
However, the momentary loss of concentration against Durban City proved fatal.
Parker maintained that a solid defensive performance would have secured the trophy, given that his side managed to find the back of the net at the other end of the pitch.
"Our front foot defending, we dealt with that well according to the understanding of the players and how we want to solve that problem, and we had a 0-0 last week.
"Coming into this week, I felt it was something good in terms of keeping a clean sheet going into the cup final and just building from there on, and believe you me, if we had kept a clean sheet today, we would be speaking a different story now because we had a goal.
"So it is something that myself and my technical staff fixed, but I guess you cannot fix things in football overnight," Parker explained, acknowledging the limitations of his short tenure.
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Lessons learned from the defeat
Despite the heartbreak, the former Kaizer Chiefs marksman was adamant that he saw flashes of the identity he wants to instil at TS Galaxy.
The game plan against Durban City—a side that had already beaten Galaxy twice in the league—was built on specific defensive principles, yet the high-stakes environment saw those tactics falter during critical moments.
Parker stressed that the margin for error at this level is non-existent, and that any dip in focus is inevitably punished.
"The team responded well in terms of making sure that we fix the defensive setup, in terms of the principles that needed to be applied on the day, and if we would have applied those same principles we would have been speaking a different story," the coach added.
"But it's football, and us as football people, we say if you lose concentration, you're more likely to get punished."
As Galaxy look to rebuild after this disappointment, the focus remains firmly on ensuring these repetitive flaws do not follow the club into the next campaign.
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What’s next for TS Galaxy
With four matches to spare in the Premier Soccer League, TS Galaxy, who sit in the 12th spot on 36 points, will look to maintain that position to avoid threats of being outpaced by the three teams following behind, notably, 13th-placed Chippa United, who are trailing by just two points.
With 12 points up for grabs, even 15th-placed Marumo Gallants on 21 points remain a threat for Galaxy, who must avoid shedding points in this final lap to keep their place in the top flight.
TS Galaxy’s remaining four fixtures are evenly split between home and away, with the likely toughest being against Mamelodi Sundowns on May 16 on the road.
However, The Rockets’ first of the four games will take place against Marumo Gallants on 6 May, followed by Chippa United on 9 May, before a wrap against Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on 23 May.