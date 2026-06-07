Bernard Parker comments on Tim Sukazi's U-turn to appoint him as permanent TS Galaxy coach - 'It's not a surprise at all'
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A vote of confidence from Sukazi
TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker says his permanent appointment at the club did not come as a surprise after encouraging discussions with chairman Tim Sukazi.
The former Bafana Bafana star had been serving in an interim capacity following a turbulent period for the Rockets, but he has now been given the keys to the project on a full-time basis.
Parker was placed in charge for the final five matches of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season following the dismissal of Adnan Beganovic, whose departure came after a poor run of results dragged the Rockets into a relegation battle.
His ability to steady the ship and galvanise the changing room ultimately convinced the hierarchy that the solution was already within the building.
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Overcoming the UEFA Pro Licence hurdle
Despite previously insisting that Galaxy would appoint a coach with a UEFA Pro Licence, Sukazi has placed his faith in Parker, who believes the groundwork has already been laid for the club's future.
The shift in strategy suggests that the chairman was more impressed by Parker's tactical output and leadership than by a resume from overseas.
"It's not a surprise at all because we've had a lot of discussions in terms of the way forward, but also in terms of what I've done and what we've done together," the retired star said as per SABC Sport.
"Him giving me that confidence makes me feel proud of myself and proud of the group of players," Parker stated as he reflected on the negotiations that led to his permanent deal.
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Preparing for the new campaign
Parker adds that he is not intimidated by being at the helm from the beginning, as Galaxy will soon be preparing for the 2026/27 campaign.
Taking over during a relegation scrap was a baptism of fire, but having a full pre-season to implement his philosophy provides a different kind of motivation for the nascent coach.
Meanwhile, Parker, who is in Mexico with the 2010 Bafana squad to play an exhibition match against their counterparts from 16 years ago, remains focused on the bigger picture.
His dual role as a developing coach and a celebrated legend of South African football continues to keep him in the global spotlight during the World Cup festivities.
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Reliving Bafana memories and World Cup pressure
Asked to describe what the current Bafana squad – and players across the tournament – are likely experiencing ahead of kick-off on June 11, Parker admitted the weight of expectation can be overwhelming.
As a veteran of the 2010 tournament, he understands the unique pressure that comes with playing on the world's biggest stage in front of a home crowd.
"I know the feeling, especially for the home team with all the expectations to do well and to make the country proud since they're hosting.
"It's a feeling you can't describe, and footballers would love to experience it. For us to relive some of the memories against the Mexican legends of 2010 is something really great," he concluded.