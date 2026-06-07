TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker says his permanent appointment at the club did not come as a surprise after encouraging discussions with chairman Tim Sukazi.

The former Bafana Bafana star had been serving in an interim capacity following a turbulent period for the Rockets, but he has now been given the keys to the project on a full-time basis.

Parker was placed in charge for the final five matches of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season following the dismissal of Adnan Beganovic, whose departure came after a poor run of results dragged the Rockets into a relegation battle.

His ability to steady the ship and galvanise the changing room ultimately convinced the hierarchy that the solution was already within the building.







