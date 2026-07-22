Bernard Parker admits he 'still has a lot of school fees to pay' but confident he will be successful as TS Galaxy head coach

TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker has admitted it feels as though his permanent appointment to the hot seat came earlier than he had personally anticipated.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker was handed the reins on a full-time basis by club chairman Tim Sukazi following a successful stint as caretaker coach.

Speaking about the transition from the pitch to the technical area, the legendary forward offered an honest assessment of his current developmental stage as a manager.

“I felt like it came too early because I feel I still have a lot of school fees to pay in becoming the head coach,” Parker explained, as reported by Sowetan.



