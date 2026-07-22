Bernard Parker admits he 'still has a lot of school fees to pay' but confident he will be successful as TS Galaxy head coach
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Stepping into the dugout
TS Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker has admitted it feels as though his permanent appointment to the hot seat came earlier than he had personally anticipated.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker was handed the reins on a full-time basis by club chairman Tim Sukazi following a successful stint as caretaker coach.
Speaking about the transition from the pitch to the technical area, the legendary forward offered an honest assessment of his current developmental stage as a manager.
“I felt like it came too early because I feel I still have a lot of school fees to pay in becoming the head coach,” Parker explained, as reported by Sowetan.
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Faith from the hierarchy
The decision to appoint Parker was not a snap judgment by the club's board, but rather a move based on the continuity and leadership he displayed during a difficult period for the team.
Tim Sukazi has been vocal in his support for the rookie coach, praising his ability to navigate the squad away from the threat of relegation last term.
“The chairman told me before going to the World Cup with the legends; he said to me, ‘When we come back, we will plan,’” Parker shared when discussing how the permanent deal came to fruition.
This early clarity allowed the coach to begin shaping the squad well before the official start of the new season.
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Managing squad turnover
As is often the case with TS Galaxy, the off-season has been a period of significant change with several personnel movements in and out of the club.
Parker is currently overseeing his first pre-season as a head coach, a phase of the year that presents unique challenges for someone still learning the ropes of management.
“Pre-season has been going well.
"It’s my first preseason as a head coach, and so far so good,” the coach noted as he works to integrate the new arrivals into his system.
“It’s not easy at a team like TS Galaxy where you lose so many players and you get to have so many [new] players in."
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Confidence for the future
Despite the "school fees" he feels he still needs to pay in the coaching world, Parker is not lacking in the self-belief that defined his playing career at the highest level.
He intends to use his vast knowledge of South African football to ensure The Rockets remain competitive in a league that is becoming increasingly demanding.
The former striker is determined to repay the faith shown in him by the club's supporters and executive team by making the most of this early career break.
“As brave as I am, as confident as I am, I believe that I had to take this opportunity and make sure I make the best of it, and I’m confident I will make the best of it,” he concluded.
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