Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, assessed Inter-Bruges 3-4 in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, focusing on Nicolò Tresoldi's performance. The 23-year-old Italian-German striker scored three of the Belgian side's four goals: "He's good. But if I analyse the goals: one was a penalty, one was gifted to him and he just tapped the other one in. I acknowledge that he's good, but let's look beyond those goals and analyse his performance."
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Bergomi: “Tresoldi is good, but one of his goals was a penalty, one was gifted to him and he only had to tap the other one in”
Bergomi adds: "I know how good this lad is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is a good player, but I don't know what he will choose. I do ask myself one question, though: what does this lad feel inside? Only he knows that. All I know is that he would be better off not making a decision based solely on opportunity, thinking, 'Maybe I'll go there because I'll play more.' I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart."
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