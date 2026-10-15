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cm grafica tresoldi club brugge 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Bergomi: “Tresoldi is good, but one of his goals was a penalty, one was gifted to him and he only had to tap the other one in”

N. Tresoldi
G. Bergomi
Italy
Inter

The former Inter defender discusses the 23-year-old Club Brugge forward who scored a hat-trick against Inter.

Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, assessed Inter-Bruges 3-4 in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, focusing on Nicolò Tresoldi's performance. The 23-year-old Italian-German striker scored three of the Belgian side's four goals: "He's good. But if I analyse the goals: one was a penalty, one was gifted to him and he just tapped the other one in. I acknowledge that he's good, but let's look beyond those goals and analyse his performance."


  • Bergomi adds: "I know how good this lad is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is a good player, but I don't know what he will choose. I do ask myself one question, though: what does this lad feel inside? Only he knows that. All I know is that he would be better off not making a decision based solely on opportunity, thinking, 'Maybe I'll go there because I'll play more.' I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart."


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17 Oct 2026

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