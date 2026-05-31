Benson Mhlongo slams 'heartbreaking' Bafana Bafana squad cuts and demands counseling for axed players - 'There should be some form of apology'

The fallout from Bafana Bafana's final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad announcement continues to gather momentum as former national team star Benson Mhlongo joined the chorus of disapproval.

At the heart of the controversy is the decision to parade the provisional squad before publicly cutting six players in a setting many have described as unnecessarily brutal.

He argued that the emotional toll on those who missed out on the flight to North America was ignored by the federation's hierarchy, leading to a 'heartbreaking' scene that has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the South African football fraternity.



