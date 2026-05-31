Benson Mhlongo slams 'heartbreaking' Bafana Bafana squad cuts and demands counseling for axed players - 'There should be some form of apology'
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Cruel treatment of the Bafana six
The fallout from Bafana Bafana's final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad announcement continues to gather momentum as former national team star Benson Mhlongo joined the chorus of disapproval.
At the heart of the controversy is the decision to parade the provisional squad before publicly cutting six players in a setting many have described as unnecessarily brutal.
He argued that the emotional toll on those who missed out on the flight to North America was ignored by the federation's hierarchy, leading to a 'heartbreaking' scene that has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the South African football fraternity.
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'They need to take these boys for counseling'
Mhlongo believes the psychological impact of being rejected in front of peers and cameras is a serious matter that the respective clubs must now address.
He feels the current approach lacked the basic empathy required when dealing with professional athletes' dreams being shattered.
"The whole thing is unfortunate, to be fair," Mhlongo told KickOff.
"I thought they were first going to announce, and then do the send-off or parade the following day for only those who have made the cut.
"What happened to the six players on Wednesday is heartbreaking. They need to take these boys for counseling.
"Their clubs should also talk to them and give counselling. What happened might have affected some of them."
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A lack of South African culture
The former Orlando Pirates man was particularly critical of the departure from local values during the event.
He suggested that there was a more private, respectful way to inform the unlucky players of their fate rather than subjecting them to a public spectacle where they had to watch their teammates celebrate.
"They should have been informed individually, and only parade those going to the World Cup," he continued.
"Because what happened there is new to me. Imagine being in the same venue, made to watch your peers who are going to the World Cup.
"There should be some form of apology. What was done is inhumane.
"It's not the spirit of Ubuntu. It's not in our South African culture. They did it in a harsh and brutal way."
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Pressure mounts on SAFA
This latest controversy further casts SAFA in a negative light, raising fresh questions about the professionalism and efficiency of how key national team matters are handled.
The backlash over the public squad omissions has already stirred emotional debate, but it is now being compounded by the emerging logistical chaos surrounding the team’s delayed departure to Mexico due to visa complications.
Together, these issues paint a troubling picture of administrative instability at a critical moment in the build-up to the World Cup, with growing scrutiny over whether proper planning and coordination are in place to support the national team at the highest level.