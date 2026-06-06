Benni McCarthy weighs in on Hugo Broos’ FIFA World Cup snubs - 'You put your pride and ego aside and reward people on merit'

The announcement of South Africa’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has caused quite a stir, with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen being the most notable absentee.

Despite a stellar campaign for the Amakhosi, the shot-stopper was omitted from the preliminary squad when it was trimmed, a decision that has left Benni McCarthy baffled given the player's consistency.

Speaking on Sporty TV, McCarthy expressed his disappointment for the keeper.

"There’s a couple of names that I would have [selected]," he said.

"If I was in the position, I think I would have gone a different route, especially with the Brandon Petersen case.

"I think with the season that Kaizer Chiefs had, he’s really been phenomenal; he’s been really an outstanding performer."

"When you perform like that throughout the season, every time you step in between those goals, he’s a different maker for his team, then yeah, you deserve to be on that plane. I really feel for him for missing out."



