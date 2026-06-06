Benni McCarthy weighs in on Hugo Broos’ FIFA World Cup snubs - 'You put your pride and ego aside and reward people on merit'
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Petersen’s phenomenal season overlooked
The announcement of South Africa’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has caused quite a stir, with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen being the most notable absentee.
Despite a stellar campaign for the Amakhosi, the shot-stopper was omitted from the preliminary squad when it was trimmed, a decision that has left Benni McCarthy baffled given the player's consistency.
Speaking on Sporty TV, McCarthy expressed his disappointment for the keeper.
"There’s a couple of names that I would have [selected]," he said.
"If I was in the position, I think I would have gone a different route, especially with the Brandon Petersen case.
"I think with the season that Kaizer Chiefs had, he’s really been phenomenal; he’s been really an outstanding performer."
"When you perform like that throughout the season, every time you step in between those goals, he’s a different maker for his team, then yeah, you deserve to be on that plane. I really feel for him for missing out."
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The European pedigree of Links
McCarthy was equally vocal regarding the exclusion of Aarhus GF winger Gift Links, who recently made history by winning the league title in Denmark.
A feat that McCarthy feels should have guaranteed him a spot in Hugo Broos' plans.
The Bafana legend highlighted the difficulty of competing in Europe and questioned why the technical team ignored such a significant achievement.
"And then the exclusion of somebody that, I don’t know what’s the situation like there, Gift Links, you win the league in Denmark," McCarthy remarked.
"That’s one of the toughest leagues; it’s one of the European leagues. And for the first time, other than myself, that’s won a league in a European country, he’s gone and done it."
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Merit over ego in squad selection
The crux of McCarthy’s argument lies in the balance between reward and tactical preference.
While national team managers often have a 'core' group of players they trust, the Champions League winner believes that exceptional individual form should be impossible to ignore when the stakes are as high as a World Cup.
Addressing the selection process directly, McCarthy said: "Does it even come close to mentioning, maybe coach’s preference? But man, at the end of the day, you put your pride and ego a little bit aside and reward people on merit. I feel that it was a hard one, but other than that, he has used the players he has selected throughout the campaign."
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Understanding the coach's loyalty
Despite his criticisms, McCarthy acknowledged the difficult position Broos finds himself in. The Belgian tactician has built a squad based on loyalty to those who secured qualification, and Benni admitted that replacing those players with late-season form players is a delicate balancing act for any international manager.
“I understand the sense of loyalty to the players – who were sacrificing and being there for the national team, going into difficult places," McCarthy explained.
"And now all of a sudden because a few players have had excellent season, you’ve got to sacrifice players that have helped you get [to the World Cup].
"Coach knows what he’s done, and I’m no one to question that.”