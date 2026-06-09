Benni McCarthy unhappy with some of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selections for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Coach knows what he’s done’
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McCarthy questions Broos over squad snubs
Benni McCarthy, the all-time leading scorer for Bafana Bafana and current head coach of Kenya, has sparked debate ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by questioning the selection choices made by Hugo Broos.
With South Africa set to open the tournament against Mexico on June 11, the former Blackburn Rovers striker insists that certain players were omitted despite being in the form of their lives.
Speaking via SportyTV, he made it clear that he would have taken a different approach:
"There are a couple of names that I would have selected.
"If I were in the position, I think I would have gone a different route, especially with the Brandon Petersen case.
"With the season that Kaizer Chiefs had, he’s really been phenomenal; he’s been really an outstanding performer," he said.
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The Brandon Petersen case explained
McCarthy’s most vocal support was reserved for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
Despite Amakhosi’s fluctuating form as a collective, McCarthy believes the shot-stopper was the standout individual in the PSL.
He admitted to feeling a sense of disappointment for the keeper, who he feels did enough to earn a plane ticket to the tournament.
The 48-year-old coach reiterated that meritocracy should be the primary driver behind any national team selection.
"Does it even come close to mentioning, maybe the coach’s preference?
"But man, at the end of the day, you put your pride and ego aside and reward people on merit.
"I feel that it was a hard one, but other than that, he has used the players he has selected throughout the campaign," McCarthy added, highlighting the tension between club form and international consistency.
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Gift Links and the European standard
Another major point of contention for McCarthy was the omission of Gift Links.
The winger has been in scintillating form in Denmark, playing a pivotal role in securing the Superliga title and earning a spot in the division's Team of the Season.
For McCarthy, ignoring a South African succeeding in a competitive European environment is a mistake.
Addressing the situation, McCarthy said: "And then the exclusion of somebody that...
"I don’t know what the situation is like there, Gift Links, you win the league in Denmark.
"That’s one of the toughest leagues; it’s one of the European leagues.
"And for the first time, other than myself, that’s won a league in a European country, he’s gone and done it."
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Loyalty vs form ahead of Mexico opener
While McCarthy was critical of the specific snubs, he did acknowledge the difficult balancing act Broos faces.
The Belgian tactician has largely remained loyal to the core group of players who successfully navigated the qualification process, a strategy McCarthy understands even if he disagrees with the final result.
Confirming his respect for the veteran coach's hierarchy, McCarthy concluded:
"Now all of a sudden because a few players have had an excellent season, you’ve got to sacrifice players that have helped you get there.
Coach knows what he’s done, and I’m no one to question that."
As Bafana Bafana prepare to repeat history against Mexico in the opening fixture of a World Cup, exactly as they did in 2010, the pressure will be on Broos to prove his selections were the right ones.