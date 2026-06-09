Benni McCarthy unhappy with some of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selections for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Coach knows what he’s done’

Benni McCarthy, the all-time leading scorer for Bafana Bafana and current head coach of Kenya, has sparked debate ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by questioning the selection choices made by Hugo Broos.

With South Africa set to open the tournament against Mexico on June 11, the former Blackburn Rovers striker insists that certain players were omitted despite being in the form of their lives.

Speaking via SportyTV, he made it clear that he would have taken a different approach:

"There are a couple of names that I would have selected.

"If I were in the position, I think I would have gone a different route, especially with the Brandon Petersen case.

"With the season that Kaizer Chiefs had, he’s really been phenomenal; he’s been really an outstanding performer," he said.