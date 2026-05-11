Benni McCarthy sets record straight on Bafana Bafana job: 'It's a good time to achieve things with this group of players'

South African football icon Benni McCarthy has officially opened the door to managing the national team, describing it as a "good time" to take over the reins.

With Hugo Broos already confirming his intention to step down following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the hunt for a successor is heating up.

McCarthy, who is the nation's all-time leading goalscorer, is viewed by many as the natural heir to the throne.

Speaking in the April edition of KickOff Magazine, McCarthy made no secret of his affection for the national team.

"I think a lot of people will be interested in the job to coach Bafana.

"But if I’m asked, of course I would. It’s my country. It’s the national team," McCarthy said.

The former Manchester United first-team coach is currently at the helm of the Kenya national team, but the allure of returning home to lead South Africa appears increasingly difficult to ignore.