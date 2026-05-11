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Benni McCarthy sets record straight on Bafana Bafana job: 'It's a good time to achieve things with this group of players'
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A legend ready to answer the call
South African football icon Benni McCarthy has officially opened the door to managing the national team, describing it as a "good time" to take over the reins.
With Hugo Broos already confirming his intention to step down following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the hunt for a successor is heating up.
McCarthy, who is the nation's all-time leading goalscorer, is viewed by many as the natural heir to the throne.
Speaking in the April edition of KickOffMagazine, McCarthy made no secret of his affection for the national team.
"I think a lot of people will be interested in the job to coach Bafana.
"But if I’m asked, of course I would. It’s my country. It’s the national team," McCarthy said.
The former Manchester United first-team coach is currently at the helm of the Kenya national team, but the allure of returning home to lead South Africa appears increasingly difficult to ignore.
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The quality within the ranks
McCarthy’s enthusiasm for the role is driven by the perceived quality of the current crop of players representing the Rainbow Nation.
Under Broos, South Africa claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON, and McCarthy believes the platform is set for even greater success.
He is clearly enamoured with the technical ability present in the side that will soon head to North America for the World Cup.
"So it’s a very good time to achieve things with this group of players, with the calibre and quality that they have," McCarthy explained.
"So, yeah, if the chance comes, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to coach my national team.
"But maybe not the next job after the World Cup because I miss club football."
This slight hesitation regarding timing suggests that while the Bafana job is a dream, his immediate hunger might still lie in the day-to-day grind of the domestic game.
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Club football vs international duty
Despite his interest in the Bafana vacancy, McCarthy admitted that the slow pace of international management remains a challenge for him.
Having experienced the high-intensity environments of the Premier League with Manchester United and the PSL with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, the former striker craves the daily interaction with players that only club management can provide.
He highlighted that the gaps between international breaks can be frustrating for a coach of his profile.
The former Pirates striker said he missed working on a daily basis, every day with players.
He added that for his next job, he'd prefer it to be in club football again "...because there is too much time in between matches for the national team."
While SAFA considers names like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena, McCarthy remains focused on his current project with Kenya as they build towards the 2027 AFCON, which they will co-host alongside Tanzania and Uganda.
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What comes next?
McCarthy is spearheading the head coaching job at the Kenyan national team, however his current employers will be unlikely to appreciate his publicly admitted interest in taking over the Bafana job.
With SAFA expected to make a call on the coaching position in the next few months, McCarthy's appointment to succeed Broos cannot be ruled out.
The highly-rated tactician has gained vast experience after serving as the striker's coach for English Premier League side Manchester United in what is arguably the biggest job of his career, and has been building his international creditability in the Kenya job.