Benni McCarthy's Journey: From Hanover Park to Manchester United's Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford and his appetite for the Bafana Bafana coaching job

GOAL looks back at Benni McCarthy's career and whether he is the right man to replace Hugo Broos when the Belgian calls time on his Bafana tenure.

You get the sense that Benni McCarthy and the Bafana Bafana coaching job are a match made in heaven. He is the son of the soil and has gone on to be employed in one of the world's biggest football institutions, Manchester United, as a striker's coach.

But, there is always a but. In this case, the question is: has McCarthy done enough spade work to be given the responsibility of coaching Bafana in the near future? The 46-year-old is revving his engine and is ready to join the national team.

However, there is Hugo Broos at the helm who has done considerably well with Bafana. But he will not be around for long, given his age, 71, as he was the oldest mentor at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations - he has more coaching days behind him than ahead. When Broos eventually leaves - is McCarthy the next in line?