'Benni McCarthy must win the PSL title before thinking of the Fifa Club World Cup! He must be patient, he will join Mamelodi Sundowns soon, it's just a matter of time before Flemming Berg decides to fire Manqoba Mngqithi' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth AfricaM. MngqithiB. McCarthyTS GalaxyTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCFC United of ManchesterFan stories

The Bafana Bafana legend expressed interest in managing an African team at the Club World Cup which sparked a fierce debate online.

South African football lovers have shared their views regarding Benni McCarthy's interest in coaching one of the major African clubs, now his spell as an assistant coach to Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United is over.

The former AmaZulu mentor recently revealed that he is keen to join one of Africa's powerhouse clubs ahead of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup. 

The continent will be represented by Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance de Tunis, Al Ahly, and Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup in America next year. 

Here, GOAL brings you some of the top reactions from fans in response to McCarthy's wish. 

