Benni McCarthy lashes out at critics of his Harambee Stars tenure; 'Since I’ve gone there it’s the most they’ve ever exported Kenyan players, if their league was as strong as the PSL...'

McCarthy does not mince his words in stating that he has a shallow pool to select players from.

“But you respect people’s opinion, but they don’t know what you’re facing and what you have," McCarthy said.

"Because if their league was as strong as the PSL, and you have these kinds of players to select from, then yeah. But they are limited.

“So, what do you do when you have a team for a week? And for the CHAN, I was able to work with the players for a month. So, I had them in camp for a month, and then we played the CHAN tournament.

“And look, I think the national team was above average. We were in the toughest group of the tournament, and we went to a quarter-final where they’d never, ever been before," the former FC Porto forward continued.

“And that was just because we were able to get three, four weeks of training sessions.

"We could instil tactical discipline, and we were able to do a lot of things, and that’s why we were able to have some success during the CHAN."