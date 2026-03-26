Benni McCarthy lashes out at critics of his Harambee Stars tenure; 'Since I’ve gone there it’s the most they’ve ever exported Kenyan players, if their league was as strong as the PSL...'
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McCarthy's unwanted record as Kenya coach
Benni McCarthy has been in charge of Kenya for 15 games as he builds a squad to compete at the 2027 AFCON, which they co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.
His tenure at the helm of the Harambee Stars includes an 8-0 humiliation by Senegal in an international friendly last November.
Kenya also failed to reach the 2024 CHAN final after bowing out at the quarter-final stage.
That has invited criticism of McCarthy, and the coach responds.
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McCarthy welcomes criticism
“Since I’ve taken over, people say this and that,” McCarthy told iDiski Times.
“Since I’ve gone there, it’s the most they’ve ever exported Kenyan players going abroad from just working with them since I joined the national team.
“So, yeah, I think you’re always going to have people criticising or have something to say. And I think if they don’t, then I’ll be worried," the former Orlando Pirates star added.
"If people don’t talk about me when they don’t criticise, that’s when I’m worried. Because then you’re definitely doing something wrong, because if everybody’s just saying, ‘oh, I’m good, good, good’, something’s probably not right..
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'If their league was as strong as the PSL...'
McCarthy does not mince his words in stating that he has a shallow pool to select players from.
“But you respect people’s opinion, but they don’t know what you’re facing and what you have," McCarthy said.
"Because if their league was as strong as the PSL, and you have these kinds of players to select from, then yeah. But they are limited.
“So, what do you do when you have a team for a week? And for the CHAN, I was able to work with the players for a month. So, I had them in camp for a month, and then we played the CHAN tournament.
“And look, I think the national team was above average. We were in the toughest group of the tournament, and we went to a quarter-final where they’d never, ever been before," the former FC Porto forward continued.
“And that was just because we were able to get three, four weeks of training sessions.
"We could instil tactical discipline, and we were able to do a lot of things, and that’s why we were able to have some success during the CHAN."
- Benni McCarthy, Kenya, June 2025
Playing coach Benni's style
“And then, of course, you’re hoping that you’re going to have the same ability to have players for longer periods," the Bafana Bafana legend said.
"And have longer camps so that you can organise a structure, a way of play and a style. But okay, the way we play, that’s definitely like Coach Benni’s style. Because that is what he likes to do and that.
“But if you don’t have opportunities to work on that, how are you going to improve?”