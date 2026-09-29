Benni McCarthy issues stern warning to Bafana Bafana ahead of Eritrea clash: 'So-called big teams in the group have to watch out'

Speaking after his side's stalemate, McCarthy was quick to praise the tactical discipline and work rate shown by Eritrea.

He admitted that many observers on the continent might view them as an easy target, but his first-hand experience now suggested otherwise.

The former Porto forward was particularly impressed by how they handled the pressure away from home, causing chaos on the counter-attack.

Reflecting on the performance he witnessed, McCarthy stated: "I thought they were very good [on Sunday], very surprising. A lot of people underestimate them," McCarthy said as per iDiski Times.

"We didn’t today because we knew that they have some qualities in their squad that if we’re not careful, they would hurt us.

"They showed every single time that when they’re getting forward, they have a striker who runs all day. He gave us a lot of trouble."



