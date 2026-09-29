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Benni McCarthy issues stern warning to Bafana Bafana ahead of Eritrea clash: 'So-called big teams in the group have to watch out'
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McCarthy warns Bafana
Benni McCarthy, the current head coach of the Kenya national team, has put South Africa on notice regarding the threat posed by Eritrea.
As Bafana Bafana prepare for their next AFCON qualification fixture at the Al-Salam Stadium, in Cairo, McCarthy is adamant that Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff cannot afford any complacency against the supposed underdogs of the group.
The warning comes after Kenya were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Eritrea, a result that highlighted the growing competitiveness of the smaller nations in African football.
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Respect for the Red Sea Camels
Speaking after his side's stalemate, McCarthy was quick to praise the tactical discipline and work rate shown by Eritrea.
He admitted that many observers on the continent might view them as an easy target, but his first-hand experience now suggested otherwise.
The former Porto forward was particularly impressed by how they handled the pressure away from home, causing chaos on the counter-attack.
Reflecting on the performance he witnessed, McCarthy stated: "I thought they were very good [on Sunday], very surprising. A lot of people underestimate them," McCarthy said as per iDiski Times.
"We didn’t today because we knew that they have some qualities in their squad that if we’re not careful, they would hurt us.
"They showed every single time that when they’re getting forward, they have a striker who runs all day. He gave us a lot of trouble."
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A message to the group favourites
The Harambee Stars boss believes the group is far more open than people initially thought.
With South Africa and Guinea widely tipped to fight it out for the single qualifying spot available (Kenya automatically qualify as hosts), McCarthy suggested that both nations need to be wary of the potential for a massive upset.
McCarthy did not mince his words when describing the danger for the heavyweights in the section.
"So, yeah, I think the other two, the so-called big teams in the group, have to watch out because the match here was exciting.
"As a neutral, it’s the kind of football you want to see, except if there were a little bit more goals, it would have been a super match of football."
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Tough road ahead for Bafana
South Africa is currently in a strong position after their opening win over Guinea, but the prospect of facing a motivated Eritrea side on neutral ground in Egypt presents a unique set of challenges.
In his final assessment of the group dynamics, the South African legend concluded that neither Bafana Bafana nor Guinea can expect an easy ride.
He warned: "But yeah, I think Eritrea and us will give both South Africa and Guinea a lot of trouble based on what we saw today."
It remains to be seen if Mosimane's men will heed the advice of their legendary compatriot as they seek to maintain their winning start.
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