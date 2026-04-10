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Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Benni McCarthy identifies stumbling block for Orlando Pirates in PSL title chase against Mamelodi Sundowns, 'they have almost forgotten how to...'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
B. McCarthy
A. Ouaddou

The Buccaneers and Masandawana are locked in a fiercely contested battle for the Premier Soccer League title. The two giants have been pushing each other all the way, refusing to give an inch in a kind of gripping title duel that the league has not witnessed in recent years.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    An intriguing PSL title race

    Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are neck-and-neck in the Premier Soccer League title race. 

    The Brazilians have been PSL champions in the last eight years, a period of relentless dominance.

    But the Soweto giants are keen on breaking that by claiming the league crown for the first time since 2012.

    Former Pirates forward Benni McCarthy has had his say in this intriguing duel.

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  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    The kind of players Bucs need

    "I have watched Pirates a few times now. They made really good signings this season. They brought in good players, players that are hungry to win and achieve," McCarthy told KickOff.

    "They fight, and that's what you need. You need players who are not afraid to fight. Sundowns spent big money on getting the best players, but Pirates are showing great fight and resilience, and that's what you need."

  • Benni McCarthy, Harambee StarsBackpage

    Pirates' stumbling block

    "Sundowns have become accustomed to winning the league. It’s not new to them; they know the pressure," McCarthy added.

    "They know what they have to do and how to handle the situation they are in.

    "For Pirates, it’s been about 13 years… they have almost forgotten how to deal with those moments. 

    "So it will be much harder for them now. But if they can do it, it will be amazing for South African football."

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou on PSL title race

    “It’s difficult, we have two teams now fighting, I think it’s very good for the South African league," Ouaddou said. 

    "For me, I always said it’s the best in Africa, so the fans deserve to have this race until the end and to have interest because if there’s no interest in football, people lose it and are now interested anymore.

    “So yeah, it’s good to have even a tough time for the team, but let’s see what happens at the end of the season, it’s something I told you until the last second we will be here [laughs].”

CAF Champions League
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Esperance
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
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