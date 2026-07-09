Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune fume over officiating in Argentina's controversial win against Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'We just have to sit here and lie and make up stuff!'
- AFP
McCarthy slams 'unseen' VAR interference
Current Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.
While working as a pundit for SportyTV, McCarthy expressed his disbelief at how the match officials handled pressure from the defending champions and their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.
McCarthy was specifically aggrieved by the way the referee reconsidered Egyptian goals following protests from the opposition.
"It is the first time I see a team score legitimate goals and then the opposition plead for the referee to go to VAR to go and a check a foul in the build-up which was never a foul," McCarthy said.
"Nothing in it, absolutely nothing in it and for the referee to go because Messi and the Argentinian players are asking for the foul and then he goes."
- Getty Images Sport
Fortune labels officiating 'brutal' and 'embarrassing'
The sentiment was echoed by former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune, who was equally incensed by what he perceived as a clear bias toward the South American giants.
Fortune suggested that the desire to see Lionel Messi progress deep into the tournament was influencing the decision-making process on the pitch, much to the detriment of the Egyptian side.
"It is not even funny anymore. What are we doing?" Fortune exclaimed during the broadcast.
"We just have to sit here and lie and make up stuff. It is clear, brutal. It is not even at night, broad daylight.
"Everyone can see as Benni has just mentioned.
"Egypt scores a perfect goal and they go all the way back there and check VAR angles from satellite and Argentina’s [foul on Salah], no VAR angles, no nothing.
"We want Messi, the best player to win this tournament, but they don’t need all this. It is embarrassing.
"I feel for Egypt because they were outstanding."
- AFP
Pharaohs suffer late Atlanta heartbreak
Egypt had looked destined for a historic upset after a clinical first-half performance saw them race into a 2-0 lead.
Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko stunned the world champions, especially after Lionel Messi had already missed a penalty in the opening period.
However, the momentum shifted significantly in the second half as the refereeing decisions began to take centre stage.
Messi eventually made amends for his missed spot-kick by turning provider for Cristian Romero to pull one back.
The 39-year-old then found the net himself to draw Argentina level, before Enzo Fernandez broke Egyptian hearts with a header in stoppage time.
The result sends the holders into the quarter-finals, but the nature of the victory has left a sour taste for many neutral observers.
- AFP
World Cup narrative under the microscope
The controversy in Atlanta has reignited debates regarding the implementation of VAR and the perceived "superstar" treatment afforded to the world's elite players.
For McCarthy and Fortune, the inconsistency in how fouls were reviewed and in particular, the silence from the VAR booth regarding a challenge on Mohamed Salah, represented a failure of the system.
While Argentina celebrate another step toward defending their crown, Egypt depart the United States feeling hard done by and protesting their treatment at the hands of the match officials.
The Pharaohs’ exit marks a disappointing end to a campaign that had promised so much, leaving their supporters and pundits like McCarthy to wonder what might have been had the officiating been handled differently under the bright lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting