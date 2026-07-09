Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune fume over officiating in Argentina's controversial win against Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'We just have to sit here and lie and make up stuff!'

Current Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.

While working as a pundit for SportyTV, McCarthy expressed his disbelief at how the match officials handled pressure from the defending champions and their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.

McCarthy was specifically aggrieved by the way the referee reconsidered Egyptian goals following protests from the opposition.

"It is the first time I see a team score legitimate goals and then the opposition plead for the referee to go to VAR to go and a check a foul in the build-up which was never a foul," McCarthy said.

"Nothing in it, absolutely nothing in it and for the referee to go because Messi and the Argentinian players are asking for the foul and then he goes."