Orlando Pirates legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi hasn't held back in his assessment of the club's recent transfer activity, questioning whether the new arrivals possess the necessary quality to keep the Soweto giants at the pinnacle of South African football.

The Buccaneers have been active in the market, bringing in a host of talent after a significant squad clear-out, but Vilakazi remains skeptical about the impact these players will have on the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.

Speaking candidly about the current state of affairs at his former club, Vilakazi admitted that he expected much more from the recruitment team during this window.

“I’m not convinced by the Pirates' new signings," Vilakazi told FARPost.

"They should prove me wrong. They are not what I expected, if I can put it that way, but I don’t want to dismiss the new guys.”

He acknowledged that the coaching staff remains optimistic, adding: “Obviously, the coach saw something in them, and he is confident that they will bring something to the team. But for me right now, I’m not convinced, and they will have to prove me wrong.”







