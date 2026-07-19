Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi gives candid assessment of Orlando Pirates new signings - 'They should prove me wrong'
Vilakazi delivers brutal verdict on Pirates recruitment
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi hasn't held back in his assessment of the club's recent transfer activity, questioning whether the new arrivals possess the necessary quality to keep the Soweto giants at the pinnacle of South African football.
The Buccaneers have been active in the market, bringing in a host of talent after a significant squad clear-out, but Vilakazi remains skeptical about the impact these players will have on the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.
Speaking candidly about the current state of affairs at his former club, Vilakazi admitted that he expected much more from the recruitment team during this window.
“I’m not convinced by the Pirates' new signings," Vilakazi told FARPost.
"They should prove me wrong. They are not what I expected, if I can put it that way, but I don’t want to dismiss the new guys.”
He acknowledged that the coaching staff remains optimistic, adding: “Obviously, the coach saw something in them, and he is confident that they will bring something to the team. But for me right now, I’m not convinced, and they will have to prove me wrong.”
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New faces arrive amid massive squad clear-out
The overhaul at Mayfair has been extensive, with Abdeslam Ouaddou opting for a fresh start following the departure of several established names.
High-profile exits include Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Thabiso Lebitso, Bandile Shandu, and Thabiso Sesane.
The list of departures also extends to fringe players such as Selaelo Rasebotja, Siyabonga Ndlozi, Gomolemo Khoto, Sonwabo Khumalo, Blessing Ngiba, and Seth Green, making way for a wave of new faces from across the league.
In their place, Pirates have raided Siwelele for a quartet of players, securing left-backs Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti alongside attackers Ghampani Lungu and Bohlale Ngwato.
Further reinforcements have arrived in the engine room, with Mthetheleli Mthiyane joining from the impressive Stellenbosch and Matome Mmolai arriving from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Leicesterford City FC.
Despite this influx, Vilakazi remains unsure if the quantity of transitions will lead to a higher quality of performance on the pitch.
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Striker crisis looms for the Buccaneers
One of the most contentious points of the transfer window has been the decision to let go of Mabasa after his loan spell at Stellies.
Vilakazi pointed out that despite the heavy recruitment in other areas, the frontline appears dangerously thin for a team expected to compete on four different fronts.
The lack of a proven, marquee goalscorer is a glaring hole in the squad that the former midfield talisman believes must be addressed immediately to ensure success across various competitions.
“On the issue of Mabasa, I don’t know what the problem was, so I can’t say much.
"But Pirates are looking to play in the Champions League and defend the league title and Carling Knockout, so they need to reinforce the strike force,” Vilakazi noted when discussing the current roster gaps.
For Vilakazi, the issue isn't just about having bodies in the squad, but about the specific caliber of player required to win trophies.
He remains adamant that the current depth chart is not sufficient for the demands of African continental football.
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A call for quality in the final third
As the deadline approaches, Vilakazi has urged the Pirates hierarchy to return to the market for elite attacking talent.
With the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and Premier Soccer League titles to defend, the pressure on Ouaddou to find the right balance is immense.
Vilakazi believes that the current squad is two major signings away from being truly competitive, provided those signings are of a specific pedigree that can handle the weight of the famous black and white jersey.
“If they can add two more strikers, they will have balance in their squad. Not only are strikers needed, but top strikers, quality strikers who will score a lot of goals,” the legend concluded.
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