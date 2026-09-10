Kaio Jorge is once again attracting serious interest on the European transfer market. According to journalist Ekrem Konur in Fussball.news, Bayern Munich have sent their own scouts to Brazil to take a closer look at the Cruzeiro forward, formerly of Juventus. The 24-year-old is among the profiles being considered as a possible long-term alternative to Harry Kane, the undisputed focal point of the Bavarians' attack. His numbers this season stand out most of all: 16 goals and 2 assists in 38 appearances this season.
Bayer Leverkusen have also reportedly sent scouts to Brazil, so Bayern are not alone in tracking the former Juventus man. Benfica, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Fiorentina are also said to be monitoring the situation. Benfica, in particular, are reportedly especially interested and could try to open talks as early as the January transfer window.