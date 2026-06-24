Bayern Munich and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae weighs in on crucial Group A showdown with South Africa – ‘My teammates are already full of confidence’

The stakes could not be higher in Group A as South Korea prepare to face South Africa in a winner-takes-all encounter.

Following Mexico's early qualification, the remaining nations are locked in a battle for survival, and Kim Min-jae is fully aware of the dangers posed by Hugo Broos' side.

The Bayern Munich centre-back highlighted the specific attributes that make the South African frontline a formidable opponent at this tournament.

"South African players have good skills, and they are also fast.

"We've been focusing on those areas during our preparation.

"But if we play the way we did in the two earlier matches, I think we should be able to come away with a win."