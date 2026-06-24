Bayern Munich and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae weighs in on crucial Group A showdown with South Africa – ‘My teammates are already full of confidence’
- AFP
Assessing the Bafana Bafana threat
The stakes could not be higher in Group A as South Korea prepare to face South Africa in a winner-takes-all encounter.
Following Mexico's early qualification, the remaining nations are locked in a battle for survival, and Kim Min-jae is fully aware of the dangers posed by Hugo Broos' side.
The Bayern Munich centre-back highlighted the specific attributes that make the South African frontline a formidable opponent at this tournament.
"South African players have good skills, and they are also fast.
"We've been focusing on those areas during our preparation.
"But if we play the way we did in the two earlier matches, I think we should be able to come away with a win."
- AFP
Qualification permutations in Group A
For South Korea, the path to the knockout stages is relatively simple.
A victory would move the Taegeuk Warriors onto six points and secure an automatic place in the Round of 32, while a draw would also be enough to see them progress.
South Africa, however, find themselves in a more precarious position, knowing that only a win guarantees them a spot in the next phase, as a draw would see them eliminated with just two points.
Despite the pressure of the occasion, Kim believes the South Korean squad is mentally prepared for the challenge ahead.
The 29-year-old defender has seen enough from his peers in the opening matches to feel optimistic.
A victory for South Africa could see them leapfrog Korea into second place, potentially leaving the Asian giants relying on results elsewhere to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.
- Getty Images Sport
Kim downplays leadership role
As one of the most high-profile players in the squad and a regular for one of Europe's biggest clubs, many look to Kim to provide the leadership necessary for these high-stakes World Cup moments.
However, the defender was quick to deflect individual praise, preferring to focus on the collective effort of the group as they look to navigate the final hurdle of the group stages.
Addressing the media on his role within the team, Kim said: "My teammates are already full of confidence. I don't know why I am being hailed as a good leader.
"The key is to get on the same page on the pitch, and that's what we've been talking about all along.
"My teammates know that my job isn't necessarily to lead but to provide whatever help they need in the background."
- AFP
The road to the Round of 32
The outcome of Thursday's match will likely define the tournament for both nations.
While South Korea have the luxury of knowing a draw is sufficient, South Africa enter the clash as the aggressors.
If Czechia fail to beat Mexico in the group's other fixture, a win for Bafana Bafana would see them secure second place behind the North Americans.
Even a third-place finish with four points would likely be enough to see a team through in this expanded format, but Kim and his teammates are not looking for the easy way out.
The focus remains on a disciplined defensive performance against the speed of the South Africans to ensure their World Cup journey continues into the knockout rounds without any late drama.