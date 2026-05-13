Barcelona threaten legal action after Florentino Perez comments on Negreira case & claims that '14 titles have been stolen' from Real Madrid

The core of Perez's frustration remains the Negreira case, which he described as "the biggest scandal in history". He alleged that Barcelona’s historical payments to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referees' Committee have created a lasting bias that continues to affect the integrity of the competition today.

“Three years ago, we learned about the Negreira Case. The biggest scandal in history. They’ve been paying for two decades, but now it’s the same referees for this third decade,” Perez said. “We will present a substantial dossier to UEFA so they can tackle this issue at its root and resolve the case for the good of world football.

“We’re preparing a 500-page dossier that I’ll send to UEFA when the competition is over. I’ve already spoken with them. There’s no precedent for this in the history of world football. It’s the biggest corruption case ever.

“The Real Madrid members are with me in my fight against Negreira case. It’s not always Real Madrid that suffers; other teams do too. Barca always benefits. Let’s see if UEFA gets involved in this matter. I didn’t come here so that the referees could get rich off Barcelona’s money.”







