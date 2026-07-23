After signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for €80 million, Barcelona have made their second move of the summer official. The Spanish club announced through their official channels the arrival of 2002-born winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.
Translated by
Barcelona, the second signing of the summer is official: Karem Adeyemi arrives from Borussia Dortmund, how much he cost
The figures
The deal was wrapped up for a fixed fee of €22 million, plus a further €7 million in bonuses and a percentage of any future sale. The German has joined Barcelona on a contract until 30 June 2031. Adeyemi, who came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich and Unterhacking before moving to RB Leipzig, ends his spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he played from 2022 to 2026, after 146 appearances and 36 goals.
Barcelona’s transfer market
With him, Barcelona complete their strengthening out wide, with Raphinha and Yamal confirmed and Rashford leaving after the Blaugrana decided not to spend the €30 million agreed with Manchester United to trigger the option to buy included in last season's loan. Attention will now turn to sales, which are needed to finance the signing of at least one centre-back, with Aymeric Laporte top of the list, and a striker to replace Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid remains president Laporta's big dream.
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