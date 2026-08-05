Banyana Banyana's Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado on WAFCON quarterfinals qualification - 'It’s not about how you start the tournament'
Resilience pays off
Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado has outlined what spurred their bounce back in the group stage to secure a place in the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations [WAFCON] quarter-finals.
Desiree Ellis‘ charges sealed their spot in the knockout phase following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday night at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.
The result saw Banyana finish second in Group B with four points from three matches, overcoming a difficult opening period that threatened their status in the competition.
Reflecting on the journey so far, Moodaly-Salgado emphasised that the early setbacks served to strengthen their bond and build the unit required to keep their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification dreams alive.
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Overcoming a difficult opening phase
Banyana endured a slow start to the WAFCON tournament in Morocco, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania and grabbing a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast, before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso.
The pressure was high heading into the final matchday, but the squad managed to find their rhythm when it mattered most.
“It wasn’t easy. We had a rough start, but we showed resilience. We lost the first game, drew the second, and now we have won.
"We know the next game is a must-win because we want to qualify for the World Cup,” said Moodaly-Salgado.
The midfielder remained adamant that the team’s current trajectory is more important than their initial results.
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Focusing on World Cup qualification
The stakes for the upcoming quarter-final against Morocco extend beyond continental glory, as a victory would secure a spot at the next FIFA Women's World Cup.
Moodaly-Salgado is well aware of the pressure associated with the knockout stages, where there is no room for error.
“So, we have to give it our all. We can’t make a mistake. We are going out there to give it our best and make the country proud,” she explained.
The sense of responsibility toward the South African public is a major motivator for the squad.
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Unity as the ultimate weapon
The midfielder stated that team unity and playing for the nation will remain their biggest driving force against the host nation – Morocco in the last eight.
According to Moodaly-Salgado, the collective spirit of the group was the deciding factor in their ability to overcome Burkina Faso.
“As long as we fight for each other on the field and remember that we are not playing for ourselves but for everyone out there, I think that helped us going into this game [against Burkina Faso].
"I think it will also help us going to the game against Morocco. We know we have each other’s backs, and we are capable of doing anything,” she added.
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