Banyana Banyana's Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado on WAFCON quarterfinals qualification - 'It’s not about how you start the tournament'

Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado has outlined what spurred their bounce back in the group stage to secure a place in the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations [WAFCON] quarter-finals.

Desiree Ellis‘ charges sealed their spot in the knockout phase following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday night at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

The result saw Banyana finish second in Group B with four points from three matches, overcoming a difficult opening period that threatened their status in the competition.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Moodaly-Salgado emphasised that the early setbacks served to strengthen their bond and build the unit required to keep their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification dreams alive.



