Bandile Shandu reveals Kahlil Ben Youssef's role behind the Durban City transfer - 'From my conversations with the coach, it became clear...'

Durban City has secured the services of veteran defender Bandile Shandu as they look to assert their dominance in the South African top flight.

The KZN team released an official statement on Friday.

"The 31-year-old joins Durban City following his spell with Orlando Pirates, bringing a wealth of Betway Premiership experience as the Club prepares for an exciting 2026/27 campaign that includes the Betway Premiership, domestic cup competitions, and the CAF Confederation Cup," the Club stated.



