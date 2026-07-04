Bandile Shandu reveals Kahlil Ben Youssef's role behind the Durban City transfer - 'From my conversations with the coach, it became clear...'
A New Chapter
Durban City has secured the services of veteran defender Bandile Shandu as they look to assert their dominance in the South African top flight.
The KZN team released an official statement on Friday.
"The 31-year-old joins Durban City following his spell with Orlando Pirates, bringing a wealth of Betway Premiership experience as the Club prepares for an exciting 2026/27 campaign that includes the Betway Premiership, domestic cup competitions, and the CAF Confederation Cup," the Club stated.
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'Shandu brings valuable versatility'
The Nedbank Cup Champions have hailed the new signing as a versatile and experienced addition, highlighting the qualities they believe will strengthen the squad.
"Naturally deployed at right-back, '' through his ability to operate in several roles across the right flank," the statement continued.
"His experience, leadership, and tactical understanding make him an important addition to Durban City FC ahead of the new season."
The Ben Youssef Influence
According to Shandu, it was the vision of the new head coach, Kahlil Ben Youssef that ultimately swayed the player's decision.
He admitted that the tactical discussions he held with the Tunisian tactician were the driving force behind his arrival at the club.
Speaking in his first official interview as a City player, Shandu said: "I am delighted to join Durban City FC and would like to thank the coach and the Board for the confidence they have shown in me.
"From my conversations with the coach, it became clear that there is a strong vision and ambition for the future, and I wanted to be part of that Journey."
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Versatility and African Ambition
Shandu is not just a standard defender; his ability to push higher up the pitch or fill in across the defensive line makes him an invaluable asset for Ben Youssef’s tactical setups.
The club is banking on his leadership qualities to guide a squad that is preparing for the unique challenges of continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.
"I am looking forward to working with my new teammates and the technical team as we prepare for the season ahead," Shandu added.
His experience in high-pressure environments at Pirates will be crucial as City aims to balance the demands of the league with the rigors of traveling across the continent.
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