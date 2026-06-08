‘I thought I was going to win’ - Why Ballon d’Or defeat to Ousmane Dembele was ‘good’ for Lamine Yamal as Barcelona & Spain star chases down 2026 Golden Ball

Yamal has revealed that he fully expected to be crowned the best player in the world during the last Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Barcelona winger, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom, confessed that the disappointment of not winning was a significant moment in his young career.

“To be honest, that day I thought I was going to win it,” Yamal shared in a video on his YouTube channel.

However, the 18-year-old now believes that losing out to former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele was a blessing in disguise. “I honestly believe it was good for me that Dembele won it, so that I could develop. Perhaps it wasn’t the right time for me,” he added, noting that the experience forced him to make changes in his life and mature as a person.