Built like a Ballon d’Or winner! Three qualities Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai shares with Juventus legend Pavel Nedved revealed by Reds hero Vladimir Smicer

Smicer has spoken in the past of Szoboszlai being similar to his illustrious countryman Nedved. Asked by GOAL to pick out the biggest qualities that they both possess, the former Liverpool midfielder - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - said: “Dominik Szoboszlai and Pavel Nedved are similar in the physical side of the game. They both have that capacity for running, fighting and taking shots.

“Pavel’s work rate was really high and Szobo is the same. He can run, tackle and both players can score goals with their left foot, right foot and what I think they have in common is their leadership qualities too.

“Virgil van Dijk is still a Liverpool player but you need those leaders in every line of your team, and ideally someone in midfield and I think Szobo is becoming that leader in midfield.

“He was already playing as the leader last year when he was our best player in the team. He just needs to continue working because in a game, he can do anything. He can play the passes, make the plays, score the goals, and that’s what Liverpool need.”