'Future Ballon d'Or winner' Michael Olise placed alongside Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini on pantheon of France greats in wake of impressive World Cup display

Former France captain Patrick Vieira, who is working as a consultant for ITV Football during the tournament, did not hold back in his praise for the young talent. Having managed Olise during their time together at Crystal Palace from the summer of 2021 until March 2023 when Vieira was dismissed, the legendary midfielder believes football fans are witnessing the rise of a generational talent capable of reaching the highest individual honors.

"We had Michel Platini, we had Zinedine Zidane, and now we have Michael Olise. He is a future Ballon d'Or winner. He has all the qualities to shine on the international stage. He possesses an excellent vision of the game; his ability to turn and face the play, along with the quality of his pass to Kylian Mbappe, were truly exceptional. He is a proactive and determined number 10. He does everything to put the attackers in the best possible conditions to score," Vieira said.