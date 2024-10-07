Ronwen Williams of South AfricaBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Ballon d'Or Awards! 'For Ronwen Williams to win that award will be something big' - former Club Brugge and Blackburn Rovers star backs Bafana Bafana captain to Yashin Trophy

South AfricaSouth Africa vs CongoAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationCongoR. WilliamsMamelodi Sundowns FC

The retired winger praises Ronwen Williams for Yachine nomination, highlighting their shared hometown roots and Ronwen's incredible journey

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Van Heerden praises Williams' global recognition
  • South African football boosted by this nomination
  • Williams competing with top goalkeepers worldwide
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below