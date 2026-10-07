"Zola is carrying this young project forward and, among other things, he too is an expression of talent that is not the product of physicality. After the statements following the senior national team, something happened: I received an email and the federal prosecutor had to question you. The Serie A teams wanted to know who the 'crooks' were that I had spoken about.

When they asked me that question, I replied: 'but do you know the accounts?' 'if 70% of clubs have accounts with outgoings greater than income, if you go and look at the expenditure items, where there is more spending, that is where the crooks are'.

When I started out, people used to say the best and purest director around was a certain Marchetti from Piacenza. He stopped early, but people like that should have stayed in football. I see myself in him, I had stopped for six years, but then football is an illness and I came back'."