Oswin Appollis 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Bafana's Broos happy Kaizer Chiefs target Appollis didn't move - 'You see what happens with Mayo'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs CongoTransfersSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaCongoO. AppollisK. MayoC. Mailula

The Bafana Bafana international had been tipped to leave Rise and Shine in the concluded transfer window but nothing materialised.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Appollis is one of the top talents in PSL
  • North African clubs, Sundowns & Chiefs wanted him
  • Why Broos is happy that the player stayed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below