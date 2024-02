Fans have responded to Rhulani Mokwena's statements, noting that he has resolved his differences with Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

The Belgian coach criticised the Mamelodi Sundowns coach just before the Africa Cup of Nations finals, referring to Mokwena as the 'local Mourinho' who 'acts like God'.

Since Broos' remarks, Mokwena disclosed that he had a conversation with the 71-year-old coach and they have moved past the situation.

In response to Mokwena's comments, fans have expressed their opinions on the matter. GOAL shares some of these raw quotes from social media.