'Bafana Bafana won't make it out of Afcon group stage, Flemming Berg killed our squad! If Mamelodi Sundowns are off form, Hugo Broos can't perform miracles, but Egyptians should be crying after realizing they will face Orlando Pirates players' - Fans

Hugo Broos' team has been placed in the same group as two Southern African nations and one North African giants.

Bafana Bafana discovered the three teams they will compete against in the group stage campaign during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

The 1996 Afcon winners have been placed in Group B with seven-time Afcon winners Egypt, neighbours Zimbabwe, and Angola.

South Africa national team supporters have reacted to the outcome of the 2025 Afcon draw and here, GOAL presents some of the most notable perspectives shared by fans on social media.

