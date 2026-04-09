In a matter of months, South Africa will join the rest of the global teams that will participate in the 2026 World Cup finals.

After the Panama friendlies, Hugo Broos said he has in mind at least 70% of the players that he will take with him to the tournament, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Going by precedence, one of the players whose place is certainly intact is Ronwen Williams. The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper has been a trusted number one goalkeeper for Broos.

However, some argue that his performance has been below par, questioning whether he will deliver for the national team when he will be needed most.