Bafana Bafana warned of Ronwen Williams' weakness for Mamelodi Sundowns which is a concern ahead of World Cup 'he should emulate Sipho Chaine at Orlando Pirates'
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Should Williams maintain his number one spot?
In a matter of months, South Africa will join the rest of the global teams that will participate in the 2026 World Cup finals.
After the Panama friendlies, Hugo Broos said he has in mind at least 70% of the players that he will take with him to the tournament, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Going by precedence, one of the players whose place is certainly intact is Ronwen Williams. The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper has been a trusted number one goalkeeper for Broos.
However, some argue that his performance has been below par, questioning whether he will deliver for the national team when he will be needed most.
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Williams is disappointing
Former striker Andries Sebola is one of those who has expressed his concern over Williams, arguing that he has been disappointing for the club.
"Currently, the most disappointing aspect at Sundowns is Ronwen Williams. It appears his focus has shifted from positioning and work rate to communication, which has declined," Sebola said as per KickOff.
"This could pose a problem for Bafana Bafana, as his recent performances have not been satisfactory. As evident from the goal scored by Chippa United during last week's match, better communication between him and teammates, such as Grant Kekana, was expected."
"Sundowns has traditionally been a team that maintains a lead and prevents opponents from returning, but we are now seeing them concede nearly every game," he stated.
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Williams told to emulate Chaine
Sebola pointed out that Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine has been doing better than Williams, whom he says is very vulnerable.
"He should emulate Sipho Chaine at Orlando Pirates, who does not engage in excessive communication on the pitch but instead prioritises his responsibilities and effectively organises the defence," he continued.
"Currently, Williams appears vulnerable."
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Chaine dropped
Sebola's argument comes after Broos dropped Chaine for the Paname friendlies.
Broos' decision remains a contested move with former Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea, who criticised the national team coach for the changes he made.
"What confused me is that Hugo Broos changed the scheme because he wants to give other players a chance to see them, but it's too late for that because it's just three months before the World Cup starts," Lekoelea said.
"For example, why is Sipho Chaine not there? He's the number two goalkeeper; he's supposed to be there and prepare his mind for the World Cup.
"If you take him out, what are you doing to his confidence? So I think that's the problem – changing the selections and scheme."