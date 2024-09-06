Bafana Bafana vs Uganda Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's 2025 Afcon qualifiers hosting of the the Cranes on Friday.

Bafana Bafana will be keen to take immediate control of Group K in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they host Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

South Africa are bidding to return to the continental competition where they claimed bronze the last time out while the East Africans last graced the Afcon finals in 2019.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana and Uganda, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!