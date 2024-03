GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's international friendly match against their European opponents on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana will be looking to pick up from where they left off at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament when they take on Andorra in a friendly match.

The match will be played at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Andorra and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.