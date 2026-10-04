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Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng's former youth coach says we can 'expect and hope for more from him' in his best position
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Putting his hand up
Relebohile Mofokeng has enjoyed a whirlwind rise to prominence, recently starring in the number ten role for the South African national team. The Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder was instrumental in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 victory over Guinea, where his quick decision-making stood out, before he truly announced himself on the international stage with a clinical brace in a dominant 5-0 win against Eritrea. These performances have sparked debate regarding his best position and his long-term future under the national team hierarchy.
Masimanyane Xali, the coach responsible for overseeing Mofokeng's development during his formative years at the School of Excellence, believes the youngster is finally showing his true colours. Speaking on the player's recent surge in form, Xali noted that the transition from club football in Belgium to the international arena has been seamless for the talented midfielder. He suggested that Mofokeng is now knocking loudly on the door for a permanent starting berth in a competitive Bafana Bafana setup.
"He's been playing well for his club, so I think he just brought his club form to the national team. I would say the opportunity is there but it's up to him to take it. I think with the way he has played in the last two games, he is putting his hand up," Xali told KickOff.
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Mastering the number 10 role
While Mofokeng has often been deployed on the flanks during his early career, Xali is adamant that the player's greatest strengths are utilized when he operates through the middle.
The former youth coach highlighted that Mofokeng has been consistently used in a central role over the last two seasons, proving his worth in high-stakes matches. This tactical shift appears to be the catalyst for his current goal-scoring streak and creative output.
"I'm happy for him and I think also he's playing the position he prefers the most, I think and his best position. So it's no surprise also seeing him doing this well. I just expect and hope for more from him," Xali added during his assessment.
"Last season he played as a ten, the season before when they were in the Champions League, I think against Al Ahly, he played as a ten and after that game you could see the plan was to put him as a ten. And the whole of last season he played as a ten."
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Riveiro vs Ouaddou
The development of 'The President' has been shaped by various tactical approaches, most notably during his tenure at Orlando Pirates.
Mofokeng worked under both Jose Riveiro and Abdeslam Ouaddou, two managers with distinct styles, yet both managed to extract quality from the youngster.
Xali believes both coaches played vital roles in different stages of Mofokeng's professional evolution, helping him transition from a promising winger into a complete central playmaker who can dictate the tempo of a game.
"Look I think he did well under coach Ouaddou, he did exceptionally well but I think also under Riveiro, he was also great. The game I'm talking about was still Riveiro. So I think he needed more games to adjust because he had been used to being on the wing," explained Xali, who has recently taken up a post at Mangaung United.
"I think both coaches have been great for him, I can't say this one is better than the other one. With Riveiro he needed the breakthrough and Ouaddou came in when he needed to cement his place and I think he was great for both and both of them were great for him," he said.
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More opportunities
Despite Mofokeng's recent heroics for the national team, Xali warns that he cannot afford to become complacent.
"But I don't think he's automatically guaranteed that because there's a new coach he's going to start [for Bafana]," he said.
"But I know he's going to work hard for it and hopefully he will get more opportunities to show what he can do," Xali concluded.
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