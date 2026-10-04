Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng's former youth coach says we can 'expect and hope for more from him' in his best position

Relebohile Mofokeng has enjoyed a whirlwind rise to prominence, recently starring in the number ten role for the South African national team. The Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder was instrumental in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 victory over Guinea, where his quick decision-making stood out, before he truly announced himself on the international stage with a clinical brace in a dominant 5-0 win against Eritrea. These performances have sparked debate regarding his best position and his long-term future under the national team hierarchy.

Masimanyane Xali, the coach responsible for overseeing Mofokeng's development during his formative years at the School of Excellence, believes the youngster is finally showing his true colours. Speaking on the player's recent surge in form, Xali noted that the transition from club football in Belgium to the international arena has been seamless for the talented midfielder. He suggested that Mofokeng is now knocking loudly on the door for a permanent starting berth in a competitive Bafana Bafana setup.

"He's been playing well for his club, so I think he just brought his club form to the national team. I would say the opportunity is there but it's up to him to take it. I think with the way he has played in the last two games, he is putting his hand up," Xali told KickOff.