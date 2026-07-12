Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed that his departure from Orlando Pirates could have happened a year earlier, but a personal pact with the club's chairman, Irvin Khoza kept him at Mayfair.

The 21-year-old winger, who eventually secured a high-profile move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, admits that the opportunity to move to Europe was on the table long before he actually packed his bags.

Mofokeng explained that he felt it was his duty to deliver the biggest domestic prize to the Buccaneers before seeking personal glory on the continent.

"I was also supposed to leave, but I told the chairman that I wouldn’t leave before I win you the league," Mofokeng said as quoted on iDiski Times, highlighting the loyalty he felt toward the club that polished his talent.







