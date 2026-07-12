Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng makes revelation about turning down overseas move for Orlando Pirates mission last season - 'I was also supposed to leave but...'
The secret promise to Irvin Khoza
Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed that his departure from Orlando Pirates could have happened a year earlier, but a personal pact with the club's chairman, Irvin Khoza kept him at Mayfair.
The 21-year-old winger, who eventually secured a high-profile move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, admits that the opportunity to move to Europe was on the table long before he actually packed his bags.
Mofokeng explained that he felt it was his duty to deliver the biggest domestic prize to the Buccaneers before seeking personal glory on the continent.
"I was also supposed to leave, but I told the chairman that I wouldn’t leave before I win you the league," Mofokeng said as quoted on iDiski Times, highlighting the loyalty he felt toward the club that polished his talent.
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Choosing the badge over the big move
While many young South African talents jump at the first sight of a European contract, Mofokeng felt he had unfinished business in the Premier Soccer League.
The academy graduate believed that leaving too early could have hindered his development and left a void in his career achievements with the Soweto giants.
He felt a deep connection to the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2023.
“I think I felt I wasn’t ready to leave; I wanted to fight for the badge before I leave,” the Bafana star continued.
His decision to stay proved to be a masterstroke, as he became a focal point of the Pirates' attack, terrorising defenders and cementing his status as one of the most exciting prospects in African football before finally making the move to Belgium following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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A proud exit for the academy graduate
The gamble to stay at Mayfair paid off handsomely for both player and club.
By staying and fulfilling his promise to Dr. Khoza, Mofokeng managed to leave through the front door with his head held high.
He joined Union Saint-Gilloise not just as a prospect, but as a proven champion who had led one of South Africa’s historic 'Big Three' to the summit of domestic football.
The winger expressed no regrets about delaying his European dream, noting that the chairman's reaction to his loyalty made the eventual departure even more special.
“I think when I did that, the chairman was very happy; that’s why I’m very proud to be one of the players who won the league with Pirates,” he added, reflecting on a journey that saw him rise from the youth ranks to the very top.
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Transition to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
After helping the Buccaneers reclaim their status as the kings of the PSL, Mofokeng finally felt the time was right to test himself in the Belgian Pro League.
His move to Union came on the back of a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign for Bafana, but his personal stock remained at an all-time high due to his domestic exploits.
His story serves as a blueprint for other young South African stars who find themselves at a crossroads between loyalty and ambition.
By choosing to 'fight for the badge' first, Mofokeng ensured that his legacy at Soweto was secure before embarking on the next chapter of his career in Europe.
He now looks to bring that winning mentality to Belgium as he continues his rapid ascent on the global stage.
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