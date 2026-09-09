Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng expected to move on from Belgium in the short term - 'It depends on how quickly he settles in'

Relebohile Mofokeng has wasted little time announcing himself on the European stage, with his early displays already offering a glimpse of why Royale Union Saint-Gilloise were so keen to bring him to Belgium.

The 21-year-old has hit the ground running since leaving Orlando Pirates, finding the back of the net twice in his opening four league appearances. The Bafana Bafana star is showing that the step up from the Betway Premiership has done little to unsettle his rhythm.

Mofokeng faces a different challenge in Belgium, but his early return suggests he is more than ready for it. With confidence growing and his influence beginning to take shape, the youngster has already given Union plenty of reason to believe they have landed a player with significant potential.



