Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng expected to move on from Belgium in the short term - 'It depends on how quickly he settles in'
Mofokeng finding feet in Europe
Relebohile Mofokeng has wasted little time announcing himself on the European stage, with his early displays already offering a glimpse of why Royale Union Saint-Gilloise were so keen to bring him to Belgium.
The 21-year-old has hit the ground running since leaving Orlando Pirates, finding the back of the net twice in his opening four league appearances. The Bafana Bafana star is showing that the step up from the Betway Premiership has done little to unsettle his rhythm.
Mofokeng faces a different challenge in Belgium, but his early return suggests he is more than ready for it. With confidence growing and his influence beginning to take shape, the youngster has already given Union plenty of reason to believe they have landed a player with significant potential.
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'He could be in a higher league'
Shaun Bartlett believes Mofokeng could leave Belgium as early as January, with European clubs already likely to be monitoring the Bafana star.
"Rele has just gone to Belgium, and by January [2027], he could be in a higher league. It depends on how quickly he settles in and the performances he puts in," Bartlett told FARPost.
"So, it’s all about the player and how they really adapt and take it on board."
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The impact of social media
Bartlett noted that the era of having to wait for televised matches to get noticed is long gone. In today's hyper-connected world, every touch, dribble, and goal is captured and shared across the globe instantly.
This visibility significantly shortens the time it takes for a player to be scouted by teams in England, Spain, or Germany.
"It doesn’t even have to be three years. With the amount of exposure you get nowadays, it’s not even from television," he explained.
"Now, with a simple phone, you can even record something and post it on social media, and then it goes viral. So, it doesn’t have to be three years."
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'It’s all about timing'
Reflecting on his own journey, Bartlett emphasised that success in Europe is often a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
"I always say it’s all about timing. When you do well and when other clubs need a certain player, if the timing is right, they will sign you and add you to their team. I think that was even the fortunate thing about me going to England," the former Kaizer Chiefs star concluded.
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