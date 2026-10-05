Bafana Bafana star Puso Dithejane earns rave reviews for debut goal against Egypt - 'He is aggressive and he’s got a dribble'

Hlompho Kekana has highlighted the quality behind Puso Dithejane’s winning goal, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns captain breaking down the move that saw Shandre Campbell provide the crucial assist for his fellow youngster.

Campbell, who came on at half-time for his senior international debut, showed good awareness to pick out Dithejane as the two youngsters combined to unlock the Egyptian defence.

Kekana focused on how the move developed from midfield into attack and the composure shown in the final third.

The retired midfielder believes the execution of the move showed that the two debutants were able to handle the occasion despite their limited experience at senior international level, while also offering an early glimpse of what they could bring to Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana side.







