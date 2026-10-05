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Bafana Bafana star Puso Dithejane earns rave reviews for debut goal against Egypt - 'He is aggressive and he’s got a dribble'
A dream debut
Hlompho Kekana has highlighted the quality behind Puso Dithejane’s winning goal, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns captain breaking down the move that saw Shandre Campbell provide the crucial assist for his fellow youngster.
Campbell, who came on at half-time for his senior international debut, showed good awareness to pick out Dithejane as the two youngsters combined to unlock the Egyptian defence.
Kekana focused on how the move developed from midfield into attack and the composure shown in the final third.
The retired midfielder believes the execution of the move showed that the two debutants were able to handle the occasion despite their limited experience at senior international level, while also offering an early glimpse of what they could bring to Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana side.
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Kekana identifies aggressive spark
Kekana’s analysis focused heavily on the mentality of the attackers, specifically praising how Dithejane demanded the ball through his movement.
"What we should marvel is the positive play by these two boys. [Brooklyn] Poggenpoel to look forward, Shandre already look at this, Shandre looks forward; already he scans, he knows his feet, he knows where he’s gonna take the ball.
"With the right pace of the ball from Poggenpoel, look at how he receives – already look at Puso. Puso is coming from our half and already says you’re gonna pass to me whether you like it or not,” Kekana explained, as per iDiski Times.
Technical brilliance of Campbell
While Dithejane provided the finish, the contribution of Campbell was equally vital in Kekana's eyes. The synergy between the two players suggested a natural understanding that could serve the national team well for the next decade.
Kekana was particularly enamoured with the technical quality of the pass that led to the goal.
"That’s the aggression we talk about when we speak about the attackers; you’re forcing the ball the player on the ball to give you this kind of ball, and you’ll never get it if you’re not putting your hand break down," he added.
"You have to sprint; you have to make sure that you’re aggressive to get the ball behind the last line. He [Dithejane] is quick, he is aggressive, and he’s got a dribble; he’s a South African player.
"With that ball from Shandre, with the execution of the ball, the good technique, the weight of the ball. I can just marvel that because I used to love that Campbell ball."
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Looking ahead for Bafana
The victory over Egypt gives Mosimane and his technical team plenty of encouragement as they continue shaping the squad, particularly after two youngsters played a key role in securing the result.
For Dithejane and Campbell, however, the hard work starts now. Their impressive outings have put them firmly in the conversation, but they will need to maintain that level and continue proving they belong in Mosimane’s plans beyond this latest opportunity.
If they can build on this performance, both youngsters could become important options as the coach continues to shape his Bafana side for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and beyond.
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