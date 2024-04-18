Percy Tau, South AfricaGetty Images
Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau up against World Cup winning stars at SA Sports Awards as Mamelodi Sundowns' school get nod

The Al Ahly attacker has been nominated for the prestigious awards whose ceremony will take place in May.

  • Tau has been nominated for a top award
  • He will be against World Cup-winning stars
  • Downs' feeder school has also been nominated

