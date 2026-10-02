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Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis sets the benchmark as Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea calls for ‘coachable’ players
Appollis hailed
Steve Lekoelea has showered Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis with praise, highlighting the player's professional conduct and mental fortitude.
The winger was the architect of South Africa's dominant 5-0 victory over Eritrea in their recent AFCON qualifier, providing three assists to dismantle the opposition.
Lekoelea believes that Appollis represents the ideal blueprint for modern South African footballers who wish to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
"Every player should behave like Appollis. In football, to last longer, you must be coachable; you have to be strong physically and mentally. Appollis is a national star. Yesterday [Wednesday] he showed he can play at the highest level," Lekoelea told KickOff.
The former Pirates man was clearly moved by the way the winger handled himself under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane during the crucial fixture in Egypt.
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Concerns over casual defensive attitudes
The praise for Appollis came with a warning for some of his Bafana teammates, as Lekoelea questioned their approach against Eritrea.
"The same can't be said about some of his teammates; they were too casual, especially the keeper and the centre-backs. They undermined Eritrea.
"I'm afraid this might be a habit. To make the world respect you, you must destroy the smaller countries by scoring a lot of goals," the former Sea Robbers star added.
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Time for European move?
Appollis' impressive showing has inevitably raised questions about whether the Bafana star should now be looking beyond South Africa.
Lekoelea, however, believes that decision will ultimately come down to the player, Pirates and the financial terms involved.
"The way Appollis performed yesterday is special because he is playing locally. Is it the right time for him to move overseas?
"The agreement will be between Orlando Pirates and the player, because in the end everything is determined by money," Lekoelea explained.
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Consistency is key
The 25-year-old has continued to deliver in both qualifying and high-pressure matches, with Lekoelea highlighting his consistency as a key difference.
"Most of the time, deals fail to materialise because of money. But the boy has proved he can play; even during the World Cup he did well," Lekoelea concluded.
As the domestic season continues, all eyes will be on the Bucs man to see if he can carry this international momentum back into league football and potentially secure the big-money move that his legendary admirer believes his talent deserves.
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