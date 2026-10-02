Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis sets the benchmark as Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea calls for ‘coachable’ players

Steve Lekoelea has showered Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis with praise, highlighting the player's professional conduct and mental fortitude.

The winger was the architect of South Africa's dominant 5-0 victory over Eritrea in their recent AFCON qualifier, providing three assists to dismantle the opposition.

Lekoelea believes that Appollis represents the ideal blueprint for modern South African footballers who wish to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

"Every player should behave like Appollis. In football, to last longer, you must be coachable; you have to be strong physically and mentally. Appollis is a national star. Yesterday [Wednesday] he showed he can play at the highest level," Lekoelea told KickOff.

The former Pirates man was clearly moved by the way the winger handled himself under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane during the crucial fixture in Egypt.







