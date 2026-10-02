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Oswin Appollis, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis sets the benchmark as Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea calls for ‘coachable’ players

Premier Soccer League
O. Appollis
South Africa
Orlando Pirates
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
P. Mosimane

The former Buccaneers man has pointed to the Bafana winger as a shining example for his peers after his recent exploits on the international stage. The legendary playmaker believes the Sea Robbers star is setting the tone with his focus, discipline and willingness to learn.

  • Appollis hailed

    Steve Lekoelea has showered Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis with praise, highlighting the player's professional conduct and mental fortitude.

    The winger was the architect of South Africa's dominant 5-0 victory over Eritrea in their recent AFCON qualifier, providing three assists to dismantle the opposition.

    Lekoelea believes that Appollis represents the ideal blueprint for modern South African footballers who wish to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

    "Every player should behave like Appollis. In football, to last longer, you must be coachable; you have to be strong physically and mentally. Appollis is a national star. Yesterday [Wednesday] he showed he can play at the highest level," Lekoelea told KickOff.

    The former Pirates man was clearly moved by the way the winger handled himself under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane during the crucial fixture in Egypt.



  • Bafana Bafana trainingBackpagepix

    Concerns over casual defensive attitudes

    The praise for Appollis came with a warning for some of his Bafana teammates, as Lekoelea questioned their approach against Eritrea.

    "The same can't be said about some of his teammates; they were too casual, especially the keeper and the centre-backs. They undermined Eritrea.

    "I'm afraid this might be a habit. To make the world respect you, you must destroy the smaller countries by scoring a lot of goals," the former Sea Robbers star added.


  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Time for European move?

    Appollis' impressive showing has inevitably raised questions about whether the Bafana star should now be looking beyond South Africa.

    Lekoelea, however, believes that decision will ultimately come down to the player, Pirates and the financial terms involved.

    "The way Appollis performed yesterday is special because he is playing locally. Is it the right time for him to move overseas?

    "The agreement will be between Orlando Pirates and the player, because in the end everything is determined by money," Lekoelea explained.


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  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Consistency is key

    The 25-year-old has continued to deliver in both qualifying and high-pressure matches, with Lekoelea highlighting his consistency as a key difference.

    "Most of the time, deals fail to materialise because of money. But the boy has proved he can play; even during the World Cup he did well," Lekoelea concluded.

    As the domestic season continues, all eyes will be on the Bucs man to see if he can carry this international momentum back into league football and potentially secure the big-money move that his legendary admirer believes his talent deserves.