Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis at centre of unpaid transfer fee saga - 'They were supposed to pay us when he transferred to Orlando Pirates'
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Sell-on fee dispute erupts over Pirates star
Oswin Appollis has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Orlando Pirates and cementing his place as a pillar of the Buccaneers' starting XI.
However, the financial details of his switch from Polokwane City to Mayfair remain a source of bitter contention.
Pretoria Callies chairman Moses Malada has broken his silence, alleging that City have failed to honour a sell-on clause agreed upon when Appollis originally left the lower-league side.
"I’m still fighting with Polokwane over the sell-on agreement on Appollis," Malada revealed to KickOff.
"Polokwane were supposed to pay us when he transferred to Pirates."
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Malada's demands from City
The Pretoria Callies chief expressed confidence that the Soweto giants fulfilled their side of the bargain, making the lack of payment from the intermediate club even more frustrating.
"I know that Pirates definitely paid them all the money, and so they must give us what is due to us."
"We sold him to Polokwane for R900 000 and put a sell-on clause knowing too well that he will be sold to another.
"The R900 000 was paid, and there was no problem, just like they also paid for all the other players they got from us at the time," Malada explained, highlighting that previous dealings had been smooth.
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Communication breakdown as legal threat looms
The situation has reportedly deteriorated into a complete breakdown of communication between the chairmen of the two clubs.
"It is almost a year now, and cannot be hiding it anymore.
"I have written emails, made phone calls to Johnny Mogaladi (Polokwane City boss) without luck," Malada lamented.
With Appollis expected to shine on the world stage, Malada believes Rise and Shine are standing to benefit twice over while ignoring their current debt.
"Considering that Appollis is going to the World Cup and might be taken by another team, I’m sure Polokwane also have a sell-on clause which they might benefit from," he pointed out.
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The missed opportunity for Soweto giants
"We are quick to be painted with a bad brush from a distance, but these are the challenges we face as lower division clubs," explains Malada, providing further details on Appollis.
He also revealed a surprising twist in the playmaker's history, claiming that both Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates had the chance to sign the midfielder directly from Callies years ago, but turned him down during trial periods and friendly matches.
"Do you know that we even tried to move Appollis to Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates before he went to Polokwane, but they couldn’t see him that way at the time?
"We went as far as arranging friendly matches against these two big teams, but they couldn’t see it that way when he was with us.
"Then when he got to Polokwane, they all came running for him," says Malada.
While Appollis is now the star of Mayfair, the administrative battle over his value is far from over.