Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis at centre of unpaid transfer fee saga - 'They were supposed to pay us when he transferred to Orlando Pirates'

Oswin Appollis has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Orlando Pirates and cementing his place as a pillar of the Buccaneers' starting XI.

However, the financial details of his switch from Polokwane City to Mayfair remain a source of bitter contention.

Pretoria Callies chairman Moses Malada has broken his silence, alleging that City have failed to honour a sell-on clause agreed upon when Appollis originally left the lower-league side.

"I’m still fighting with Polokwane over the sell-on agreement on Appollis," Malada revealed to KickOff.

"Polokwane were supposed to pay us when he transferred to Pirates."