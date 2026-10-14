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Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya thrilled to follow in Bongani Zungu's footsteps - 'Being here for me is unreal'
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Following the path of a Bafana idol
Rangers FC starlet Olwethu Makhanya cut a figure of disbelief when reflecting on his rapid ascent prior to a vital Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.
Growing up, the defender drew inspiration from a familiar face at Ibrox, telling the media: "When I was young, I used to look up to Bongani Zungu, who happens to have played for the club, so being here for me is unreal and a real blessing," as quoted on FARPost.
It is evident that the youngster is fully aware of the prestige associated with his new surroundings, particularly following in the footsteps of his compatriots who have graced the Scottish game.
"To be part of this club is a dream come true. I have always wanted to play at this level, especially coming from South Africa," he explained.
Despite the jump from MLS, the center-half has adapted effortlessly to the high-stakes environment in Glasgow, appearing completely unfazed by the demands of representing a European heavyweight.
Dominating the Scottish Premiership
The timing of Makhanya's remarks is particularly significant as he currently stakes a claim as the premier defender in the Scottish game.
However, the towering center-back hasn't let his meteoric rise go to his head, opting instead to credit the collective for his stellar performances.
"It is always good to get individual recognition, but football is a team sport, and I feel like I was able to get this award because of everyone around me.
"Especially as a defender, I can’t do it alone, so it is all credit to my teammates and the coaches," the humble star noted.
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Success on the international stage
The defender has successfully mirrored his domestic dominance on the global stage, cementing his status as an indispensable asset for Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana.
Assessing his recent stint with the South African team, the backline star highlighted the buoyant mood within the group.
"It was a very enjoyable and successful international break. We were able to win all three games, so we did really well.
"To represent my country is always something I work towards, so being able to set that as a goal and achieve it is really good," he remarked.
After securing a flawless trio of victories, the South African international is riding a significant wave of momentum.
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Building a legacy at Ibrox
The seamless way he has balanced domestic triumphs with his ascent on the international stage indicates that the centre-back is poised to be a cornerstone for both his club and Bafana for the foreseeable future.
Although the path was previously paved by Zungu, Makhanya is determined to forge a distinct reputation in Glasgow.
Given his stellar performances and recent Player of the Month accolades, he is rapidly turning that ambition into reality, cherishing an "unreal" experience every time he crosses the white line.
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