Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya thrilled to follow in Bongani Zungu's footsteps - 'Being here for me is unreal'

Rangers FC starlet Olwethu Makhanya cut a figure of disbelief when reflecting on his rapid ascent prior to a vital Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Growing up, the defender drew inspiration from a familiar face at Ibrox, telling the media: "When I was young, I used to look up to Bongani Zungu, who happens to have played for the club, so being here for me is unreal and a real blessing," as quoted on FARPost.

It is evident that the youngster is fully aware of the prestige associated with his new surroundings, particularly following in the footsteps of his compatriots who have graced the Scottish game.

"To be part of this club is a dream come true. I have always wanted to play at this level, especially coming from South Africa," he explained.

Despite the jump from MLS, the center-half has adapted effortlessly to the high-stakes environment in Glasgow, appearing completely unfazed by the demands of representing a European heavyweight.



