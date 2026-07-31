Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya breaks silence on big Rangers FC move - 'I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now'
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A dream realised in Glasgow
Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has officially spoken of his delight after completing a landmark move to Scottish giants Rangers FC.
The Durban-born centre-back was officially unveiled by the Glasgow club on Thursday following his reported $4.5 million [R75.2 million] transfer from Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union, marking a significant step up in his promising career.
Makhanya admitted he was almost lost for words, describing the transfer as the total fulfilment of his long-held ambition to play in Europe.
Reflecting on the magnitude of the move, the South African star expressed his excitement to get to work.
Chasing European ambitions
For Makhanya, this move represents the culmination of years of hard work and a childhood goal of reaching the European stage.
The defender noted the prestige associated with the Gers, highlighting their reputation for silverware and player development as a key draw.
“I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now; it is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started,” said Makhanya, as per the Rangers website.
“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true.
“Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and have a lot of history of developing and producing really good players.”
The move to Glasgow is seen by many as a vital step for the Bafana international to cement his place in the national team setup under Hugo Broos.
The Scottish top flight offers a unique physical and technical challenge that will undoubtedly sharpen his defensive instincts.
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Growth and grit in MLS
Makhanya was quick to credit his spell at Philadelphia Union for preparing him for this new chapter in the United Kingdom.
His time in Major League Soccer served as his first real taste of professional life away from his homeland, providing him with the necessary mental and physical tools to succeed.
The defender noted that the experience of living abroad was just as important as the football itself.
Adapting to a new country without a familiar support system was a challenge that Makhanya believes has matured him significantly.
"Leaving my country for the first time was a big one, being exposed to a different culture and a different environment. Having to adapt by myself in a different country was a big moment for me and a very important one for me to learn how to take care of myself,” he added.
“My time with Philadelphia Union was really important for my growth. I went through some challenges that made me the player I am today, so it was a really good experience.
“It is going to help me a lot because now I know what to expect, and I know how to take care of myself and handle such changes.”
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Ready for the Ibrox challenge
As he prepares to integrate into the first-team squad at Rangers, Makhanya feels that his previous transition to the United States will make his arrival in Scotland smoother.
He is now focused on competing for a starting spot in the heart of the Light Blues' defence.
The $4.5 million fee represents a significant investment in his talent, and supporters will be eager to see how the South African adapts to the rigours of the Scottish game.
With his physical presence and newfound experience, Makhanya is poised to become a key figure for the club.
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