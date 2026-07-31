Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya breaks silence on big Rangers FC move - 'I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now'

For Makhanya, this move represents the culmination of years of hard work and a childhood goal of reaching the European stage.

The defender noted the prestige associated with the Gers, highlighting their reputation for silverware and player development as a key draw.

“I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now; it is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started,” said Makhanya, as per the Rangers website.

“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true.

“Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and have a lot of history of developing and producing really good players.”

The move to Glasgow is seen by many as a vital step for the Bafana international to cement his place in the national team setup under Hugo Broos.

The Scottish top flight offers a unique physical and technical challenge that will undoubtedly sharpen his defensive instincts.







