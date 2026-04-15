Bafana Bafana star Mohau Nkota reveals warning he received from ex-Liverpool midfielder after completing move from Orlando Pirates to Al Ettifaq
- Al Ettifaq
Settling in Saudi Arabia
After remarkable appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions, Mohau Nkota shockingly left the Soweto giants and joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq before the ongoing season started.
At his new club, he met with high-profile players who have already made their names and won top-level trophies in the football world.
Given that this was a new environment for the 21-year-old, he needed guidance to settle fast and get his career going.
How about getting that homely and warm welcome from a Premier League and a UEFA Champions League winner with Liverpool? Georginio Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool star, is the one who welcomed the South African.
- Al Ettifaq
Nkota appreciates Wijnaldum's welcome
“When I arrived, I talked to my captain, Gini Wijnaldum. He’s the one who advised me about the league and told me how things are going to go during the season,” Nkota told the Saudi Pro League.
“He said to me, ‘It’s not going to be easy, so you have to work and fight for your position. You have to always be there. Show up; show the coach that you want to play.’ He told me a lot of things that I need to show myself, who I am, and where I come from so that people can recognise me in the league.
“I didn’t know he was the captain until I asked, and he told me, ‘I’m the captain here, but don’t worry; be free. Don’t be scared to make mistakes. I’m here. We are here to help you as our new teammate. We are here to help you impress and show us what you bring to the team'," he added.
- Backpage
How did Nkota learn of Al Ettifaq's interest?
While explaining his dream of playing abroad, Nkota revealed how the whole process unfolded and where he was when he was informed of the deal.
“As Africans, not all of us want to stay in Africa and play in Africa. Most of us want to play overseas. For most of us, that’s our wish, to move at an early age, to get to experience leagues in the other countries,” revealed Nkota.
“I was in the national team camp, and I was called by my agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, saying there’s a club that I’m going to move to in Saudi Arabia. And then I got a call from the [Orlando Pirates] chairman [Irvin Khoza] saying it’s up to me whether I want to go or not. But I was happy about moving here.
“As Africans, we want to move; we want to explore; we want to experience countries and play in those leagues. So that’s what I did. I wanted to move; I wanted to go to other countries and play football.”
- Backpage
Nkota talks about Pirates exit
The Bafana forward also explained how emotional the decision to leave the Soweto giants was.
“It wasn’t easy. It was emotional, leaving the club where you grow up. They taught me a lot of things. My last week, it wasn’t easy to go in and say goodbyes to the guys," he stated.
“It was very emotional for me, so I found the last day hard, knowing that I will never see them again. To the Orlando Pirates fans, thank you.
“I wanted to leave; I wanted to play football. I want to go as far as I can.”