Bafana Bafana star Mohau Nkota reveals warning he received from ex-Liverpool midfielder after completing move from Orlando Pirates to Al Ettifaq

After remarkable appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions, Mohau Nkota shockingly left the Soweto giants and joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq before the ongoing season started.

At his new club, he met with high-profile players who have already made their names and won top-level trophies in the football world.

Given that this was a new environment for the 21-year-old, he needed guidance to settle fast and get his career going.

How about getting that homely and warm welcome from a Premier League and a UEFA Champions League winner with Liverpool? Georginio Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool star, is the one who welcomed the South African.