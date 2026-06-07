Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi reveals how difficult Zulu upbringing fueled his rise to MLS All-Star status - 'I had to be strong'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has opened up about the personal history that defines his playing style and off-field character.

Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, the 20-year-old sensation faced the kind of adversity that either breaks a young athlete or builds an unbreakable spirit.

For the former Orlando Pirates man, it was firmly the latter, as he credits his cultural identity with providing the resilience needed to survive and thrive in a competitive environment.

“My background also helps me because we all grew up in different ways and each and every one has their own way of seeing things,” Mbokazi said as quoted on iDiski Times.

“Being Zulu, it’s rare that your life will be easy growing up. I saw that the little I had it will be difficult, but I have to be strong mentally and trust myself.”







