Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi reveals how difficult Zulu upbringing fueled his rise to MLS All-Star status - 'I had to be strong'
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The foundation of a Zulu warrior
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has opened up about the personal history that defines his playing style and off-field character.
Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, the 20-year-old sensation faced the kind of adversity that either breaks a young athlete or builds an unbreakable spirit.
For the former Orlando Pirates man, it was firmly the latter, as he credits his cultural identity with providing the resilience needed to survive and thrive in a competitive environment.
“My background also helps me because we all grew up in different ways and each and every one has their own way of seeing things,” Mbokazi said as quoted on iDiski Times.
“Being Zulu, it’s rare that your life will be easy growing up. I saw that the little I had it will be difficult, but I have to be strong mentally and trust myself.”
Mental fortitude in the face of adversity
Mbokazi’s journey from South Africa to the United States serves as an inspiration for many aspiring footballers back home.
He believes that the hardships he encountered during his formative years provided a unique perspective that many of his peers might lack.
By embracing his roots, he has found a way to remain composed even when the stakes are at their highest in the MLS.
“So being Zulu shaped me because I don’t know if I was from another tribe; how I could have been because where I grew up, it was difficult and I had to be strong,” he explained.
“And I knew that in life, you won’t get anything when you’re sitting and not doing anything. You have to try, get out there, and work. I’ll speak for us Zulus, not others, because when you really want something, there are high possibilities that you can get it.”
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From Pirates to MLS stardom
Since his high-profile move from Pirates at the start of the year, Mbokazi has been a revelation in Chicago.
He has transitioned seamlessly into the Fire’s backline, establishing himself as a pillar of their defence.
His ability to adapt to a new country and a vastly different league speaks volumes about the mental strength he discussed, allowing him to focus purely on delivering top-tier performances week in and week out.
His impact has been so significant that he has been rewarded with a spot in the First XI for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.
Remarkably, the Bafana Bafana star received the highest number of fan votes of any player in the league, beating out established household names.
It is a testament to how quickly he has captivated the American audience with his robust defending and humble attitude.
- Chicago Fire FC
Sharing the stage with Lionel Messi
The upcoming All-Star Game represents a full-circle moment for a player who was recently grinding for recognition in the local South African leagues.
Mbokazi will now share the pitch with global icons, including Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Tottenham legend Son Heung-Min. It is an extraordinary achievement for a player who, just months ago, was still finding his feet as a regular starter in his homeland.
As he prepares to walk out alongside the game's greatest-ever player, Mbokazi remains grounded by the lessons learned in KwaZulu-Natal.
His story is no longer just about talent; it is about the discipline and work ethic required to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
For the young defender, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a storied career abroad.