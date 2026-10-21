Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi dominates MLS 22 Under 22 rankings as Chicago Fire defender 'leads the class with 15 senior caps'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's ascent has been nothing short of remarkable, and his market value reflects his growing status. According to recent data from the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), the Chicago Fire standout is currently the highest-valued player in the league.

This recognition in the 22 Under 22 list further cements his reputation as one of the most promising talents operating outside of Europe's top five leagues at this moment in time.

The club expressed their pride in the defender’s achievements through an official media statement.

"Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named to the 2026 22 Under 22 class in his first year in Major League Soccer. Mbokazi was ranked No. 4, marking the fifth time a Fire player has been named within the Top 5 of the prestigious list," the club' statement noted.











