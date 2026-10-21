Getty
Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi dominates MLS 22 Under 22 rankings as Chicago Fire defender 'leads the class with 15 senior caps'
TLB rises to the top of MLS
Mbekezeli Mbokazi's ascent has been nothing short of remarkable, and his market value reflects his growing status. According to recent data from the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), the Chicago Fire standout is currently the highest-valued player in the league.
This recognition in the 22 Under 22 list further cements his reputation as one of the most promising talents operating outside of Europe's top five leagues at this moment in time.
The club expressed their pride in the defender’s achievements through an official media statement.
"Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named to the 2026 22 Under 22 class in his first year in Major League Soccer. Mbokazi was ranked No. 4, marking the fifth time a Fire player has been named within the Top 5 of the prestigious list," the club' statement noted.
- Getty
Unmatched international pedigree
The 2026 edition of the list features a diverse range of prospects, but Mbokazi stands out for his extensive experience at the highest level of the game.
"The 2026 22 Under 22 class highlights the next generation of MLS talent, with 16 clubs represented and an average player age of approximately 20 years old.
"The group boasts significant international experience, with 12 players earning senior national team call-ups for a combined 39 international appearances. Mbokazi leads the class with 15 senior caps, including four appearances at the FIFA World Cup 2026."
Overcoming injury setbacks
Despite his success, Mbokazi’s debut season in the United States has not been without its challenges.
His return to action provided a massive boost for the Fire as they navigated the latter stages of the campaign," the statement continued.
"In his first season with the Fire, Mbokazi, 21, has made 19 appearances [17 starts] for the Fire in 2026 across all competitions.
"Mbokazi missed several matches following FIFA World Cup 2026 with an injury, returning to the field with an 80-minute performance in the 1-0 victory against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Sept. 26. He followed that performance with four 90-minute matches."
- Getty
A bright future for Bafana star
Mbokazi's ability to transition from the Betway Premiership to a starting role in MLS speaks volumes about his technical quality and physical readiness.
His defensive solidity and composure on the ball have made him a vital asset for the Fire as they look to build a team around young, high-potential stars.
Being the highest-ranked defender on this year's list suggests that a move to a major European league could be on the horizon if his current trajectory continues.
For South African football fans, his success provides further evidence of the talent currently emerging from the domestic scene.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting